Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Half call of bond 2016/2021

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG exercises its right to call and redeem the outstanding bearer bonds of the 5.625% bond 2016/2021 with ISIN DE000A2AA055/WKN AA2AA05 in the amount of 50% of their nominal amount in accordance with § 5 para. 3 of the terms and conditions of the bond.

The bearer bonds will be called on 16 January 2020. They will be redeemed on 16 January 2020 at 102% of the principal amount to be repaid, i.e. EUR 510.00 per bond, plus interest accrued from 20 July 2019 (inclusive) to 16 January 2020 (exclusive) on half the principal amount of EUR 500.00 per bond. After repayment, the outstanding volume of the bond will amount to EUR 16.7 million.

Mannheim, 11 December 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold, copper, rare earths, tungsten and tin complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de







