Aurania Warrants Expiring December 2019

Steps Required to Exercise Aurania Warrants Issued in 2017 and 2018

Toronto, December 11, 2019 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (Frankfurt: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") would like to remind warrant holders that there are two sets of warrants priced at C$3.00 per warrant expiring on December 29, 2019.

Warrants issued pursuant to Aurania's 2017 private placement financing have been extended from an original expiry date of October 19, 2018 (subsequently amended to October 19, 2019) to December 29, 2019; and

Warrants issued in June 2018 as part of Aurania's 2018 private placement (tranche one) also expire on December 29, 2019.

Each whole warrant is priced at C$3.00 per warrant and can be exercised into one share of Aurania Resources.

Process for exercise of warrants issued in 2017

Warrant holders from Aurania's 2017 private placement should complete the exercise form within the physical warrant certificate received at that time from Capital Transfer Agency and return the completed form to Aurania's Toronto office along with payment, no later than 5:00pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday, December 30, 2019. Warrant holders who cannot locate their original warrant certificate, may complete the one-page subscription form available on Aurania's website to exercise warrants, but will need to reference their warrant certificate number. If you are unsure of this number, please contact the warrant agent, Capital Transfer Agency:

Capital Transfer Agency Inc.

390 Bay Street, Suite 920

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y2

Canada

Tel: 1-416-350-5007; email: info@capitaltransferagency.com

Process for exercise of warrants issued in 2018

Warrant holders from Aurania's 2018 private placement were not issued a physical warrant certificate, but instead were issued as a DRS statement of warrants. These holders should complete the one-page subscription form (click here to access the form on Aurania's website) (http://aurania.com/warrants/) to exercise warrants, reference the warrant number on their DRS statement and return this to Aurania's office along with payment no later than 5:00pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Payment for both sets of warrants can be made directly to Aurania Resources via bank draft or wire transfer. Aurania's wire instructions can be found on our website click here (http://aurania.com/warrants/).

Once completed forms and payment are received, the corresponding shares will be issued.

With potential delays around the holiday season we strongly advise that, should you wish to exercise your warrants, you send your completed warrant exercise form along with your payment, directly to Aurania Resources as soon as possible.

If you intend to exercise warrants after December 23rd, 2019, please send your completed forms and payment directly to Peterson McVicar LLP or contact the warrant agent, Capital Transfer Agency (details above).

Peterson McVicar LLP

18 King Street E., Suite 902

Toronto, ON M5C 1C4

Tel: 1-416-777-6772; email: dhp@petelaw.com

If you have any questions, please contact Carolyn Muir at Aurania Resources:

Aurania Resources Ltd.

36 Toronto Street, Suite 1050

Toronto, ON M5C 2C5

Tel: 1-416-367-3200 x 2007; email: carolyn.muir@aurania.com

www.aurania.com

