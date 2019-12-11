Gold Resource Corporation Expands Mirador Mine With Intercepts Including 3.72 Meters Grading 1.44 g/t Gold and 990 g/t Silver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 11, 2019 - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) today announced the expansion of its Mirador Mine with fifteen (15) exploration drill hole results from its 2019 Alta Gracia projects drill program located at its Oaxaca Mining Unit, Mexico. Highlights include 3.72 meters grading 1.44 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 990 g/t silver, including 1.00 meter grading 2.84 g/t gold and 2,610 g/t silver in a step down hole to known mineralization. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $112 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



The Alta Gracia Project, which hosts the Mirador Mine, is located approximately sixteen (16) kilometers north west of the Company’s Aguila Project and mineral processing plant. High-grade Mirador ore is trucked to the Aguila mill for processing. The 2019 Alta Gracia drill campaign tested several step-out and in-fill target areas focused primarily on the Mirador mine’s Independencia West vein. In March 2019 the Company announced Mirador mine development crosscut six meters of the Independencia vein which graded 992 g/t silver. The goal of this latest drill campaign was to test the extensions of this high-grade ore shoot (see map below).

Recent highlights from the 2019 Alta Gracia surface drill campaign include the following intercepts (m = meters, g/t = grams per tonne) (see full tables below):

Hole # 419003 – Independencia West Vein (in-fill)

9.21m of 0.24 g/t gold, 260 g/t silver

incl. 3.20m of 0.31 g/t gold, 335 g/t silver

incl. 0.73m of 0.58 g/t gold, 1,085 g/t silver

Hole # 419007 – Unnamed veins & Independencia West Vein (in-fill)

0.30m of 1.21 g/t gold, 181 g/t silver (vein)

1.38m of 4.39 g/t gold, 1,455 g/t silver (vein)

1.08m of 1.81 g/t gold, 2,190 g/t silver (Independencia West vein)

Hole # 419010 – Independencia West Vein (step-out)

5.99m of 1.04 g/t gold, 206 g/t silver

incl. 1.54m of 2.02 g/t gold, 590 g/t silver

Hole # 419012 – Independencia Vein (step-down)

3.72m of 1.44 g/t gold, 910 g/t silver

incl. 1.00m of 2.84 g/t gold, 2,610 g/t silver

Hole # 419015 – Independencia Vein (in-fill)

2.67m of 1.10 g/t gold, 354 g/t silver

incl. 0.78m of 0.72 g/t gold, 879 g/t silver



Seven exploration drill holes targeted the expansion of the Independencia West vein. Three of these drill holes expanded the mineralization laterally, three drill holes expanded the mineralization deeper, and one drill hole extended the mineralization higher. Eight drill holes focused on in-fill drilling within the Independencia West vein ore-shoot with the goal of upgrading mineralized material into the proven and probable category. While the Independencia West vein was the primary target, nearly every drill hole intercepted multiple, parallel veins.

ALTA GRACIA MIRADOR MINE – INDEPENDENCIA WEST VEIN

2019 DRILL RESULTS SUMMARY Hole # Angle Vein From Interval Au Ag Direction deg Meters Meters g/t g/t 419001 -19 Independencia West 125.34 0.69 0.35 662 Step-out incl. 125.34 0.31 0.60 1,190 419002 -20 Independencia West 119.88 0.83 0.15 87 In-fill Vein 135.92 0.31 1.27 284 419003 12.5 San Juan NW2 62.03 0.38 0.43 185 In-fill Vein 73.14 0.96 0.16 82 San Juan NW1 79.52 0.88 0.49 280 Vein 149.47 0.75 0.07 96 Independencia West 173.92 9.21 0.24 260 incl. 173.92 3.20 0.31 335 incl. 182.40 0.73 0.58 1,085 419004 10 San Juan NW6 2.34 0.62 0.20 71 In-fill Vein 27.40 0.28 0.75 596 Vein 112.35 1.25 0.16 205 Independencia West 154.54 1.53 0.09 181 incl. 154.99 1.08 0.10 207 419005 10.2 San Juan NW5 26.36 1.13 0.57 287 In-fill incl. 26.36 0.34 1.37 641 Vein 49.30 0.41 0.46 484 San Juan NW2 50.32 0.31 0.17 119 419006 11.5 Vein 28.53 0.32 0.16 83 In-fill Vein 31.69 0.31 0.41 336 Independencia West 139.22 1.92 0.12 182 incl. 140.20 0.94 0.15 269 419007 -24 Vein 16.65 0.30 1.21 181 In-fill Vein 111.62 1.38 4.39 1,455 Independencia West 118.70 1.08 1.81 2,190 419009 -21 San Juan NW1 61.21 0.71 0.99 172 In-fill incl. 61.21 0.32 1.83 329 San Juan NW2 79.49 0.25 0.44 974 Vein 111.68 0.30 0.54 211 Independencia West 123.83 3.17 1.46 122 incl. 123.83 1.17 3.74 257 419010 -32 Vein 34.41 1.33 0.28 77 Step-out incl. 35.24 0.50 0.30 137 Independencia West 129.82 5.99 1.04 206 incl. 129.82 1.54 2.02 590 419011 -12.5 Vein 29.09 0.33 0.32 132 Step-out Vein 42.73 0.56 0.50 120 419012 -37 Vein 20.26 0.31 0.71 171 Step-down Vein 37.80 0.30 0.64 122 Vein 40.99 1.01 0.29 261 incl. 40.99 0.29 0.91 785 Independencia West 119.28 3.72 1.44 910 incl. 120.06 1.00 2.84 2,610 Vein 125.70 0.83 0.61 97 Vein 129.17 1.49 0.32 124 Vein 132.00 1.00 1.24 37 419013 -23.5 San Juan NW5 44.69 1.01 0.17 115 Step-down San Juan NW1 128.57 0.58 0.21 245 Vein 163.23 0.34 0.13 174 Vein 167.20 1.27 0.21 161 incl. 168.10 0.37 0.56 443 Vein 181.15 0.32 0.26 309 Vein 185.58 0.48 0.13 171 Independencia West 193.24 1.70 0.19 388 incl. 193.24 0.66 0.31 694 Vein 214.25 1.08 0.11 142 419014 -52.3 Vein 29.53 1.47 1.72 182 Step-down incl. 30.50 0.50 4.43 463 Vein 181.83 0.34 0.63 190 419015 -44.5 San Juan NW2 45.84 0.31 0.45 215 In-fill Vein 46.96 1.39 0.42 98 Independencia West 154.92 2.67 1.10 354 incl. 154.92 0.78 0.72 879 419018 -18.5 Vein 72.47 0.65 0.80 102 Step-up Vein 89.75 0.35 0.03 84 Independencia West 98.13 5.38 0.25 158 incl. 99.28 1.03 0.66 385 Assays by ALS, Vancouver, BC Canada. Meters downhole, not true width

Mr. Barry Devlin, Vice President of Exploration, commented, “Our 2019 drill campaign at Alta Gracia was successful in expanding the Independencia West high-grade ore shoot, as well as demonstrating continuity between prior drill holes. These results are expected to replace proven and probable reserves mined at the Mirador Mine during 2019.”

The Alta Gracia Project is one of six potential high-grade gold and silver properties in the Company’s Oaxaca Mining Unit, which includes over 551 square kilometers in southern Mexico. The Mirador Mine is the Company’s second operating underground mine, which began production in mid-2017. The Company has identified and modeled over 50 veins at the Alta Gracia Project at or near its Mirador Mine.

