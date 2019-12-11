Great Thunder Share Consolidation Effective December 13

VICTORIA, December 11, 2019 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTG) announces that effective at the opening of trading on Friday, December 13, the Company's share capital will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new Great Thunder Gold Corp. certificates representing their consolidated shares were mailed to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. No fractional shares will be issued under the share consolidation, and any fraction will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

The consolidation, previously announced on November 20, is on the basis of one new common share for every four old shares and the Company will have approximately 12,063,541 common shares issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis. All outstanding warrants and stock options will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the 1:4 share consolidation. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged and the shares will have a new CUSIP number (391327202) and ISIN number (CA3913272025).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Richard Macey"

Richard Macey, President

Direct line: (604) 537-4174

