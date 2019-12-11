Nordic Gold Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval to Change Its Name to Otso Gold Corp.

The Company has now made all required filings with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and has been informed by the TSX-V that the Company's shares will begin trading under the new trading symbol "OTSO" shortly. The Company will update the market when the TSX-V confirms the first day of trading under "OTSO".



Vancouver, December 11, 2019 - Nordic Gold Inc. (TSXV: NOR) ("Nordic" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's shareholders, at a special meeting held on December 9, 2019, approved the change of name of the Company from Nordic Gold Inc. to Otso Gold Corp, as outlined in the Company's information circular dated November 8, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.The Company has now made all required filings with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and has been informed by the TSX-V that the Company's shares will begin trading under the new trading symbol "OTSO" shortly. The Company will update the market when the TSX-V confirms the first day of trading under "OTSO".Brian Wesson stated: "The change of name of the Company from Nordic Gold Inc. to Otso Gold Corp. is an apt marker of the new direction of the Company and signifies the achievement of another milestone".Otso Gold Corp. (formerly Nordic Gold Inc. ) wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The Otso Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits and is progressing towards a July 2020 restart of 2 million tonnes per annum operations.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Clyde Wesson, Vice Presidentinfo@nordic.goldwww.nordic.gold300-1055 West Hastings St.Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9For up to the minute news, industry analysis and feedback follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.