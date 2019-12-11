Results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting and Private Placement

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec - TheNewswire - December 11, 2019 - Abcourt Mines Inc. (<< Abcourt >> or the << Corporation >>) (TSXV:ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and General meeting of shareholders held on December 4, 2019. The shareholders approved the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton., Professional Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and also approved, in percentages varying from 97% to 99% of the voted shares, the election of the following directors: Renaud Hinse, Daniel Adam, Jean-Guy Courtois, Normand Hinse, Francois Mestrallet and Nicole Veilleux.

At the Board meeting that followed the shareholders meeting, the Board of Directors has appointed Renaud Hinse as Chief Executive Officer, Christine Lefebvre, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Julie Godard, lawyer, as Corporate Secretary. Also, the following directors were appointed on the Audit Committee: Nicole Veilleux (President), Normand Hinse and Francois Mestrallet. Renaud Hinse, Normand Hinse and Daniel Adam were appointed on the Environment, Human Resources and Health and Safety Committee.

Private Placement

On October 8, 2019, the Corporation announced a first closing of a private placement of units and flow-through units for a total of $728,000. December 6 was the limit date to complete this placement and there were no other closings to this placement.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018). Abcourt is focusing on the exploitation of the Elder mine.

The Abcourt-Barvue property has silver-zinc reserves (2019). A feasibility study was completed in 2007 by Roche / Genivar. An update was completed in January 2019.

In 2016, Abcourt acquired the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, located half-way between Amos and Matagami, in Abitibi, Quebec, in the territory covered by the Plan Nord of the Quebec government. The mill has a capacity of 700 to 750 tonnes per day. A NI 43-101 resource estimate and feasibility study was recently completed.

To know more about Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI), please visit our web site at www.abcourt.com and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release was prepared by Mr. Renaud Hinse, Engineer and President of Abcourt Mines Inc. Mr. Hinse is a "Qualified Persons" under the terms of Regulation 43-101. Mr. Hinse has approved the scientific and technical disclosure.

For more information, please contact:

Renaud Hinse, President and CEO T : 819 768-2857 450 446-5511 F : 819 768-5475 450 446-3550 Email: rhinse@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations Reseau ProMarket Inc., T: (514) 722-2276 x456 Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

