Rockhaven Steps Out on New Discovery and Drills 5.28 g/t Gold and 1,054 g/t Silver over 1.60 m at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, December 11, 2019 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the first assay results from the 2019 Klaza diamond drill program. The road accessible Klaza property is 100% owned by Rockhaven and is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon. The 2019 program focused on the definition and evaluation of targets that lie adjacent to the zones containing the 2018 mineral resource estimate. The 2018 estimate included indicated resources of 4.5 Mt containing 686,000 oz gold and 14,071,000 oz silver at grades of 4.8 g/t gold and 98 g/t silver, and inferred resources of 5.7 Mt containing 507,000 oz gold and 13,901,000 oz silver at grades of 2.8 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver (see Klaza Property Technical Report dated August 2, 2018).

The results announced in this release are from the seven drill holes that tested the Pearl Zone, a structure that hosts multiple gold and silver veins. The Pearl Zone was a drill discovery in 2017 (KL-17-403) and is located 400 m north of the Klaza mineral resource area. The 2019 exploration program included four drill holes that tested up-dip and along-strike of the 2017 discovery intercepts. Three of the 2019 holes also targeted the inferred offset of the Pearl Zone within the Western Fault Block, a 500 m wide structural corridor that hosts the Western BRX and Western Klaza Zones, two of the highest-grade gold and silver zones on the Klaza property.

"The first drill results from the 2019 program continue to increase the size of the known mineralizing system at Klaza and successfully identified significant epithermal mineralization within one of the most enticing targets on the property, the Western Fault Block, which hosts some of the best gold and silver mineralization identified in the entire Dawson Range Gold Belt," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "These results support our thesis that systematic drilling adjacent to the known mineral resources has strong potential to add high-grade gold and silver ounces to the project."

Assay highlights from this news release include:

5.28 g/t gold, 1,054 g/t silver and 5.62% lead over 1.60 m - Hole 439 (Central Pearl)

7.11 g/t gold, 58.7 g/t silver and 6.15% zinc over 0.90 m plus 3.72 g/t gold, 1,020 g/t silver and 17.20% lead over 0.46 m - Hole 449 (Central Pearl)

6.52 g/t gold and 235.0 g/t silver over 0.91 m - Hole 459 (Western Pearl)

Hole KL-19-439, collared 100 m to the west of the 2017 discovery hole, returned an intercept of 5.28 g/t gold, 1054 g/t silver, 5.62% lead and 2.26% zinc over 1.60 m. Hole KL-19-449 was the most easterly hole and intersected numerous veins, with the best two returning 7.11 g/t gold, 58.7 g/t silver and 6.15% zinc over 0.90 m, and a second vein, seven metres further downhole, grading 3.72 g/t gold, 1,020 g/t silver and 17.20% lead over 0.46 m. Silver, lead and zinc grades from the Central Pearl Zone are among the highest on the property, which is consistent with the distal portion of the epithermal zoning model.

The three holes that tested for the offset of the Pearl Zone in the Western Fault Block were drilled along a single section line. Hole KL-19-459 cut the expected location of the vein extension and intersected a 0.91 m wide vein zone which returned 6.52 g/t gold and 235.0 g/t silver. Hole KL-19-455, the most northern hole along the fence, intersected numerous mineralized veins, including one that graded 7.97 g/t gold and 834 g/t silver over 0.31 m. These intercepts are important as the Western Fault Block hosts high-grade resources in the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones. Further drilling is needed to expand and assess these new discoveries.

The up-dip projection of the main intercepts from drilling across the Central and Western Pearl zones correlate with linear magnetic lows and VLF-EM conductors, resembling those that mark the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones. Prime exploration targets are located along-strike of the new discoveries within the Western Fault Block, as well as to the East of the Central Pearl Zone, where intense linear magnetic lows extend into an area with exceptionally high gold-in-soil geochemistry. These targets will be evaluated during the 2020 exploration program.

The 2019 field program consisted of 5,750 m drilled in 33 holes. Maps can be viewed at Rockhaven's website www.rockhavenresources.com.

Significant new drill results from the Central Pearl Zone are shown in the table below.

Drill Hole Zone ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)+ Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) KL-19-436 Central Pearl 125.00 125.60 0.60 1.45 24.6 0.15 0.36 and 158.59 159.75 1.16 1.45 39.0 0.31 0.48 and 192.42 194.45 2.03 1.42 24.3 0.29 0.52 and 196.84 197.70 0.86 1.76 20.0 0.05 0.11 and 228.17 229.65 1.48 1.57 238.0 1.13 0.10 including 228.17 228.61 0.44 4.27 656.0 3.48 0.27 and 236.15 236.41 0.26 2.28 105.0 0.71 1.08 and 238.88 239.69 0.81 1.14 31.3 0.59 0.72 KL-19-439 Central Pearl 11.03 11.59 0.56 1.04 0.8 0.00 0.01 and 262.80 263.34 0.54 3.73 1.7 0.01 0.01 and 266.63 268.23 1.60 5.28 1054.0 5.62 2.26 including 267.13 267.73 0.60 11.05 668.0 2.46 2.22 and 272.39 272.80 0.41 2.02 21.2 0.20 0.64 and 278.64 279.41 0.77 2.62 5.2 0.04 0.08 and 286.51 286.81 0.30 0.12 384.0 2.51 1.59 KL-19-443 Central Pearl 50.29 50.92 0.63 6.17 157.0 1.85 0.74 and 64.01 64.60 0.59 1.91 11.4 0.03 0.13 and 79.84 80.30 0.46 1.48 60.7 0.07 0.14 and 177.80 178.31 0.51 1.50 41.8 0.69 0.53 and 193.55 194.57 1.02 2.82 78.9 1.59 0.81 and 233.45 235.61 2.16 0.89 43.4 1.01 0.67 and 288.20 289.00 0.80 2.45 54.2 0.20 0.07 and 300.68 301.28 0.60 2.75 9.7 0.27 0.23 KL-19-449 Central Pearl 56.12 56.80 0.68 5.08 67.7 0.32 0.30 and 102.85 103.82 0.97 1.27 8.1 0.13 0.35 and 115.92 118.00 2.08 2.49 2.8 0.04 0.21 and 125.20 126.10 0.90 7.11 58.7 0.30 6.15 and 133.84 134.30 0.46 3.72 1020.0 17.20 1.96 and 149.05 149.35 0.30 3.48 8.5 0.16 0.34 and 174.14 175.00 0.86 2.39 43.0 0.06 0.10 and 181.72 183.65 1.93 1.73 72.9 1.39 0.63 and 200.77 201.17 0.40 0.94 271.0 3.32 0.50 and 268.54 269.00 0.46 3.03 103.0 0.12 0.69 and 283.16 283.54 0.38 2.33 377.0 6.36 4.60 KL-19-455 Western Pearl 203.14 203.44 0.30 2.65 93.9 0.10 0.22 and 260.93 261.24 0.31 7.97 834.0 0.22 0.23 and 266.28 266.79 0.51 1.77 27.7 0.14 0.35 and 333.53 334.79 1.26 3.29 3.7 0.01 0.03 and 360.36 361.00 0.64 0.36 217.0 0.29 0.25 KL-19-459 Western Pearl 181.00 181.91 0.91 6.52 235.0 0.14 0.20 KL-19-462 Western Pearl 232.43 233.26 0.83 1.49 14.4 0.01 0.02

+ Represents the diamond drill hole or trench sample length. True widths are estimated to be approximately 80-90% of the interval.

Results from the remaining 2019 diamond drill holes will be released once assays have been received, compiled and evaluated.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

