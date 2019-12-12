Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Dividend Timetable and 2020 AGM

LONDON, December 12, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to confirm the timetable for the forthcoming dividend payments as detailed in the table below.

Q3 2019 Q4 2019 * Payment date 13-Feb-20 04-Jun-20 Record date 03-Jan-20 22-May-20 Ex-div date 02-Jan-20 21-May-20

* subject to shareholder approval at the 2020 AGM

As announced in February 2019, the Group will pay a quarterly base dividend of 1.625p per share in respect of Q3 2019, with the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 being announced in Q1 2020. The cumulative total dividends for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be no less than 9p per share.

The Group is also pleased to announce that the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at the Royal Institute of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS on 11 May 2020 at 11:00am. A full Notice of AGM will be published and circulated to shareholders in the usual manner.

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

