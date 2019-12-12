Defiance Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Vancouver, December 12, 2019 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") is pleased to provide an update of its exploration and corporate activities. Technical advisors OreQuest Consultants ("OreQuest") are executing the ongoing exploration programs at the San Acacio and Tepal Projects.

Exploration Update

George Cavey, P.Geo of OreQuest, states: "The Zacatecas camp is one of the major historic mining districts in Mexico. San Acacio offers a number of intriguing targets. Near-term, the Veta Grande system has good potential to increase resources. Additionally there are a number of immediate structural targets that are being investigated for their potential to host blind structurally-controlled mineralization. During the field review of the underground workings outside of the main resource area at San Acacio it was identified that a number of mineralization styles and settings may not have been recognized for their economic potential. The phase 1 program at San Acacio aims to delineate drill targets that can be tested in 2020."

A targeted core re-log and selective re-assay program at both San Acacio and Tepal has been initiated and will continue through 2020. Ongoing field exploration at San Acacio has been designed as a comprehensive program involving surface geochemistry outside of the resource area, systematic underground mapping and sampling, detailed structural mapping, regional surface mapping, and regional targeting. The work program at San Acacio will culminate with a drill program based on the findings of this campaign. Field crews have been mobilized to the Zacatecas project area.

George Cavey also stated: "We have also begun determining the next steps at Tepal, an Advanced-stage project with demonstrable resource upside and prospective exploration targets. OreQuest has been planning a comprehensive exploration program at Tepal that will aim to follow up on high-grade drill results as seen in drill hole TIZ 11-018 which cut 1.42m of 25 g/t Au and 565 g/t Ag (true width unknown) which is coincidental with highly anomalous surface geochemistry and a large untested chargeability anomaly."

Corporate Update

Defiance announces that Mr. Randy Smallwood has resigned from the Board of Directors and has instead joined the Advisory Board and will remain on the Technical Committee. Defiance would like to thank Mr. Smallwood for the years of guidance and support that he has given to the Company, firstly as a founder of ValOro Resources (previously Geologix Resources) and most recently as a valuable member of the board of directors of Defiance. Mr. Smallwood stated, "I am pleased with all that we have accomplished over the years and continue to believe that a tremendous amount of shareholder value remains to be unlocked at both Tepal and San Acacio. I am looking forward to my continued involvement with Defiance and working with the team to realize the Company's full potential. "

Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

Mr. George Cavey, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information concerning the Company's material mineral properties contained in this press release.

