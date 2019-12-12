Inca One Produces 1,979 Oz of Gold in November 2019

Vancouver, December 12, 2019 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: IO) (FSE: SU91) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") announces consolidated gold production and deliveries for November 2019 from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Koricancha Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year-over-year ("YOY") production numbers represent consolidated operations from both facilities.

Gold production this November 2019 increased 9% on a month over month ("MOM") basis producing 1,979 ounces of gold as compared to October 2019 (1,817 oz). Gold production this past month decreased 24% YOY as compared to 2,610 ounces in November 2018.

Deliveries in November 2019 reached their highest level to date this year (4,873 tonnes) increasing by 8% on a MOM basis from October 2019 (4,518 tonnes). Deliveries decreased 19% YOY as compared to 6,012 tonnes in November 2018.

Throughput this past month also increased 17% on a MOM basis averaging 151 tonnes per day ("tpd") as compared to October 2019 (129 tpd). Total material processed decreased 6% YOY processing 4,533 tonnes in November 2019 as compared to 4,814 tonnes in November 2018. Both deliveries and processing totals rebounded from the prior month of October.

Consolidated Operations Nov. 2019 Nov. 2018 YOY Variance Oct. 2019 MOM Variance Deliveries 4,873 tonnes 6,012 tonnes -19% 4,518 tonnes 8% Throughput 4,533 tonnes 4,814 tonnes -6% 3,986 tonnes 14% Gold Produced 1,979 oz 2,610 oz -24% 1,817 oz 9% Year to Date Production 22,722 oz 18,614 oz 22% n/a n/a

Edward Kelly, President, and CEO, commented, "Deliveries to our plants in November climbed to their highest levels this year, reaching over 4,800 tonnes and higher than our monthly throughput, allowing us to stockpile additional material for processing."

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government-registered, small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its 100%-owned Chala One and 90%-owned Kori One milling facilities, located in Arequipa, Southern Peru.

