Kootenay Intercepts 721 gpt Silver Over 4 Meters within 415 gpt Silver Over 11.5 Meters on the E & J Veins at Columba Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2019 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce assay results from six core drill holes recently completed on the E and J Veins at its Columba high-grade silver project (the "Property"), located in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Recent Highlights of the Continuing Drill Program:

Hole CDH-19-030: 982 gpt silver over 1.9 meters within an intercept of 721 gpt silver over 4 meters and 415 gpt silver over 11.5 meters. This intercept is within a new type of mineralization hosted within silicified breccias in close proximity to a distinct lithologic contact. The overall interval averaged 200 gpt silver over 25.85 meters intercepting quartz veinlets and hydrothermal breccias across the J Vein structure.





Hole CDH-19-029: 67 gpt silver over 6.25 meters including 172 gpt silver over 2.09 meters intercepting quartz veinlets in rhyolite and hydrothermal breccias across the J Vein structure;





Hole CDH-19-031: 314 gpt silver over 3.0 metres including 776 gpt silver over 0.63 metres in hydrothermal breccias and quartz veinlets across the E Vein structure. This intercept may be the same breccia horizon as encountered in hole CDH-19-030. More drilling is required to confirm the orientation and correlation of these breccias;





Hole CDH-19-033: 146 gpt silver over 9.57 meters within 48 gpt silver over 59.8 meters intercepting the E Vein comprised of fault zone, quartz veinlets, manganese calcite vein, and brecciation across the E Vein structure); and





Hole CDH-19-034: 103 gpt silver over 6.63 meters in the E Vein (quartz-barite vein with banded textures) and 124 gpt silver over 1-meter intercepting quartz veinlets in rhyolite and hydrothermal breccias (along the E Vein Structure).

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald states "The high-grade intercept in hole CDH-19-030 represents an exciting new style of breccia and stockwork mineralization identifying a new and potentially wide-spread target area. It is about 700 meters away from the historically mined F Vein within a completely different vein. Similar breccia mineralization was seen in CDH-19-031 about 200 meters away and may be the same mineral zone. Determining if this is the case will be one of the priorities for the next phase of drilling in the new year."

Detailed Drill Results and Expanded Discussion

Hole ID From

(meters) To

(meters) Interval

(meters) Silver

gpt Pb

% Zn

% Geologic Intersection CDH-19-029 42.7 45.35 2.65 73 0.02 0.04 J Vein

114 166 52 26 0.01 0.04 Z Vein Quartz veinlets in

Rhyolite and

Hydrothermal Breccias Includes 128 136 8 67 0.02 0.05 Includes 130.21 132.3 2.09 172 0.05 0.1 Includes 164 166 2 104 0.02 0.06 CDH-19-030 67.1 76 8.9 76 0.02 0.11 J Vein - Fractured Zone,

Quartz Barite vein Includes 70.67 74 3.33 173 0.06 0.24

149.15 175 25.85 200 0.03 0.15 Z Vein Quartz veinlets in

Rhyolite and

Hydrothermal Breccias Includes 150.5 161.65 11.15 415 0.07 0.26 Includes 154 158.07 4.07 721 0.08 0.33 Includes 154 160.1 6.1 573 0.07 0.3 Includes 156.17 158.07 1.9 982 0.08 0.4 CDH-19-031 223 226 3 314 0.2 0.28 M? vein - Quartz veinlets

in Rhyolite and

Hydrothermal Breccias Includes 224.15 224.78 0.63 776 0.41 0.32 CDH-19-032 165 175 10 24 0.27 0.6 E vein - Brecciated

rhyolite with stockwork of

Quartz and Barite

238.85 289 50.15 20 0.02 0.07 Quartz veinlets in

Rhyolite and

Hydrothermal Breccias CDH-19-033 105.2 165 59.8 48 0.03 0.13 E vein - Fault zone,

manganese calcite vein,

and rhyolite fragments Includes 150.95 160.52 9.57 146 0.27 1 CDH-19-034 38.15 54 15.85 68 0.02 0.05 Oxidized rhyolite with

phenocrystals and quartz

stockworks Includes 41.2 47.83 6.63 103 0.04 0.04 E vein - Quartz-barite

vein with banded textures

107 130.21 23.21 20 0.16 0.03 Quartz veinlets in

Rhyolite and

Hydrothermal Breccias Includes 117 118 1 124 0.04 0.04

All widths are drilled widths. At this time, it is estimated true widths will range from 60 to 80% of drilled widths depending on dip of the vein and inclination of the hole. All silver composites rounded to the nearest whole number.

Expanded Drilling Discussion

CDH-19-029 and 19-034: These holes targeted the J and E vein structures along with numerous other smaller veins and splays. This area in general is characterized by wide zones of quartz veinlet stock working, brecciation and strong oxidation and argillic alteration. The area has the character of the upper parts of the epithermal system which if correct indicates stronger grades maybe encountered at depth (click see figure of epithermal model). This zonation can be seen already as silver grades increase from a 5 to 9 gpt range at surface to a 26 to 180 gpt range with a depth increase of 50 to 75 meters. Silver grade increases again from a 26 to 176 gpt silver range in hole CDH-19-029 to 200 to 980 gpt in hole CDH-19-030. Brecciation in hole CDH-19-030 shows very good grade potential in a new style of mineralization from the formal veins mined historically. The trend opens up greater potential for new discoveries while follow up drilling is required to determine the extent and continuity of mineralization.

Drilling has concluded for the year with 41 holes completed for a total of 6,853 meters of drilling. Further results will be complied and released once received and interpreted. Detailed results of the 34 holes drilled to date can be viewed by clicking the following link: Columba Drill Results.

The Company is in the process of planning its 2020 drill programs at the Columba and Copalito projects and will update with details.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and has been contracted to Globexplore Drilling from Hermosillo, Mexico.

