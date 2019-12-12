Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the Philadelphia Investor Summit 2019 on December 17th

SIERRA BLANCA, December 12, 2019 - Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB:TMRC) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at this year's Philadelphia Investor Summit 2019 on December 17th. Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be available for one-on-one meetings on that day. For those unable to attend, the presentation and slides will be webcast simultaneously and then archived on the TMRC website at www.tmrcorp.com.

Presentation date: December 17, 2019

Presenter: Anthony Marchese, Chairman

Time: 3:25 PM EDT

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/32604

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Philadelpia. To request complimentary investor registration and to find access additional information about the conference please visit their website at www.microcapconf.com.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize its Round Top heavy rare earth, technology metals and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals through the processing of coal waste and other related materials. The Company's common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol "TMRC."

