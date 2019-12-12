Tocvan Announces the Appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Grants Options





Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire - December 12th, 2019 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN)("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 stock options to a director and officer of the Corporation, exercisable on or before December 1, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Smethurst as Chief Operation Officer.

Mr. Smethurst brings a wealth of experience and skills of providing leadership in the management of developing the Pilar Au-Ag project in Sonora, Mexico. Mr. Smethurst has 25 years of increasing responsibility in defining mineralization and in the expansion and growth of mineral resources. His career has grown to include the vetting of mineral properties for their investment potential. Mr. Smethurst graduated from the University of Toronto in 1995 with his B.Sc. in Geology, and from the University of Windsor in 1998 with his M.Sc. in Geophysics. He is currently a CFA Level 3 Candidate (exam June 2020).

Mr. Smethurst commented, "I am excited to accept this appointment. I believe the Pilar Au-Ag project is an exciting investment opportunity with great possibilities to show near term economics by expanding on previous drill success near surface on the the Guadalupe concession, and the property has significant possibility of hosting a multimillion ounce resource at greater depth and on the underexplored adjoining Sonora concession. I am excited to be joining such a team that is completely committed to enhancing shareholder value as they work to demonstrate economic potential of two exciting and advanced mineral exploration opportunities.

Mr. Smethurst will take charge of overseeing the building and growth of defining mineralization of the Pilar Au-Ag project and will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Derek Wood, Tocvan's CEO commented "We are extremely fortunate to reach an agreement with Mr. Smethurst. Mr. Smethurst has demonstrated a great passion for the success of Tocvan and was instrumental in evaluating over 150 properties before identifying and helping negotiate the agreement reached with Colibri Resource Corp. where Tocvan can earn up to 100% interest in the advanced and extremely interesting Pilar Gold Property.

As part of the agreement Mr. Smethurst was granted 400 000 stock options as described above.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures Currently has approximately 12.8 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exiting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora state of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, Management feels both opportunities represent tremendous opportunity.

