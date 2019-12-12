One World Lithium Announces Drilling Report from Its Salar del Diablo Lithium Project

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - December 12, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces DDH-2 has reached a total depth of 594 meters. Using a dual packer system three samples were taken between 431 and 150 meters. DDH -1 reached a depth of 650 meters where five samples were taken between 633 and 235 meters.

The drill will be moved 50 kilometers south of DDH-2 to DDH-3's location which is also 20 kilometers from the southern border. The Company will not receive the drilling permit for approximately another 10 days. The delay is procedural only. DDH-3 is now scheduled to be drilling on January 06, 2020.

As previously reported, Mike Rosko of Montgomery and Associates ("M&A") and the Operator noted "there is evidence of historic and currently active hydrothermal activity in the south near the DDH-3 proposed location. Hydrothermal activity can be a source of Lithium, such as in the Lithium Triangle in Chile and Argentina. Depending on the results from DDH-3 the fourth hole may be drilled in the same area."

Mike Rosko is a Vice President of Montgomery and Associates with offices in Argentina, Chile, and Peru that report directly to him. He has been operator for many salar brine exploration projects including Galaxy Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pastos Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America's Cauchari-Olaroz deposit. Mike has a Master's of Science in Geology Degree and is a Certified Professional Geologist.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

www.oneworldlithium.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

