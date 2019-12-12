ZeU Receives Conditional Approval to List on CSE

Montreal - TheNewswire - December 12, 2019 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to report that its subsidiary, ZeU Crypto Networks Inc., or ZeU, has received conditional approval to list its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Corporation expects the listing to be finalized and shares to commence trading shortly. For more information on the plan of arrangement, please refer to the Corporation's news release dated July 31, 2018, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To facilitate meeting the CSE listing requirements and to allocate more resources to business development, ZeU entered into debt settlement agreements effective November 25, 2019, with certain creditors of the company, including directors and officers of ZeU. Pursuant to these agreements, ZeU issued an aggregate of 762,017 common shares (each a "Share") in the capital of ZeU at a deemed price of $1.00 per Share to settle $762,017 of outstanding debt (collectively, the "Shares for Debt Transactions").

"(...) today we are ecstatic to announce the 'imminent' listing of our shares on the CSE. For ZeU, its directors, employees, and collaborators, it is the positive outcome of much blood, sweat, temporary setbacks, disappointments, and hard work to build a solid foundation for our company, one that is now well-tooled to make its mark on the blockchain industry. (...) I am humbled every day to work with amazingly talented and determined people who have the common goal of making this into a fantastic success in the years to come. (...) finally, I want to say how grateful we are to our shareholders who stuck with us during this 'coming of age' period for our company. I hope you enjoy this early Non-Specific Holiday Miracle!" commented Frank Dumas, President & CEO of ZeU Crypto Networks.

