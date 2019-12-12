Classic Minerals Ltd: Classic Drilling Again At Kat Gap

Perth, Australia - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is pleased to announce that it has recommenced RC drilling at its 100% owned Kat Gap Gold Project covering exploration licences E74/422 and E74/467.Highlights:- 1200m of RC drilling underway at Kat Gap after highly successful campaigns in August and November 2019;- Hole depths ranging from 110m to 150m.- Assay results expected late December;- RC Drilling program designed to ascertain deeper down-plunge orientation of shallower high-grade mineralisation on the granite-greenstone contact over a 100m of strike adjacent to the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke already tested by the Company;- Understanding the down-plunge orientation of high-grade gold mineralisation will aid significantly in the planning of future RC drilling programs on the south side of the Proterozoic dyke.- Previous RC drilling by Classic at Kat Gap has returned outstanding high-grade gold intercepts from shallow depths (see table in link below*)Classic CEO Dean Goodwin said:Following on from the great results of our last two drilling programs, including multiple high-grade gold hits close to the surface, extensions at depth down dip and along strike to the north, we are excited to be back at Kat Gap so soon to undertake more follow up drilling. This round will be focused solely on Kat Gap which has delivered outstanding results from the previous 6 drill campaigns. Drilling will again focus on the main granite - greenstone contact of which only 500m of a total 3.5km of potential strike has been tested by the Company.We are planning to drill below recent high-grade gold intercepts along a 100m section north of the crosscutting Proterozoic dyke in an attempt to gain a far better understanding of the plunge orientation. This will aid us greatly in planning future RC drilling programs further north along strike and more importantly on the south side of the dyke which to date has received very little attention. The program is designed to probe between 110m and 150m below surface.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/03B1Q671





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:



Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au