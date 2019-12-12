Heron to Close Canadian Register of Ordinary Shares

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2019 - Heron Resources Ltd. (“Heron” or the “Company”, ASX:HRR) announces that, further to its press release dated June 11, 2018, it has given notice to TSX Trust Company (“TSX Trust”) to close the Canadian register (the “Canadian Register”) of the Company’s ordinary shares (“Shares”). The effective date of the of closing of the Canadian Register is expected to be on or around December 31, 2019.



The Company’s ordinary shares have not traded on an exchange in Canada since they were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 29, 2018 in connection with its application to cease being a reporting issuer in Canada. No change will occur to the trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the ASX.

As a result of the closing of the Canadian Register, no further share transfers within the Canadian Register shall be permitted after December 31, 2019 and all shares remaining on the Canadian Register will be automatically transferred to the Share register maintained in Australia.

Shareholders who have lost or misplaced their Share certificates or otherwise require assistance moving their positions to the Australian register are directed to contact TSX Trust as follows:

Investor Services Toll Free North American: 1-866-600-5869 Local/International: 416-342-1091 E-mail: tmxeinvestorservices@tmx.com

About Heron Resources Limited:

Heron’s primary focus is the development of its 100% owned, high grade Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project located 250km southwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. In addition, the Company holds a significant high quality, gold and base metal tenement holding regional to the Woodlawn Project.

For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:

Australia:

Mr. Simon Smith,

GM Finance

Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200

Email: heron@heronresources.com.au

Canada:

Tel: +1 647-862-1157 (Toronto)

Cautionary Notes & Forward Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this Report constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is considered here to be within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and has the same meaning as forward looking statements under Australian securities laws.

Forward-looking information often relates to statements concerning Heron’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Statements of historical fact are not considered forward looking information.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders and community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions; Mineral Reserves; Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalise and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Woodlawn property; the timing and amount of future production and ability to meet production, cost and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analysis; capital and operating expenditures; execution of the amended credit facility; ability to draw under the credit facility and satisfy conditions precedent including execution of security and construction documents; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process and sell mineral products on economically favourable terms, any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled Risk Factors in Heron’s annual information form, which is available under Heron’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect and undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements should not be made. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on Heron’s current expectations and projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed above and further in Heron’s filings at www.sedar.com.

Other than as required by law, Heron assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.