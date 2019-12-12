Fidelity Minerals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - December 12th, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or "the Company") announces that it is proceeding with a 5:1 consolidation of the common shares of the Company previously announced on December 4, 2019, with an effective date of December 13, 2019. Following the consolidation, the number of outstanding common shares of 132,294,222 will be reduced to 26,458,844 post-consolidation common shares.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

