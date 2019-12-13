Ximen Mining Reports Further Drill Assays - Gold Drop - Historic Greenwood Mining Camp

VANCOUVER, December 13, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce assay results from holes drilled this season by its option partner GGX Gold Corp. at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

This year, a total 49 holes (3,160 metres) were drilled in to test the C.O.D. and C.O.D. North veins, and 719 metres in Hole AMT19-01 to test a large geophysical anomaly. Holes COD19-34 to 43 were drilled on the C.O.D. North Vein. Significant results for samples collected from holes COD19-28 to COD19-48 are provided in the tables below.

Of the 21 holes reported, eight holes intersected significant gold mineralization, and eight of the intercepts graded better than 15 grams per tonne gold with elevated silver (up to 796 grams per tonne Ag) and tellurium values (up to 700 grams per tonne Te). One of the holes on the C.O.D North vein intersected significant gold mineralization. The results provide further confidence in the potential for economic mineralization in the COD veins at the Gold Drop property, and the results add to the list of mineralized intercepts disclosed previously.

Hole From To Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Tellurium

(ppm) Description COD19-29 41.24 41.88 0.64 3.98 38.3 23.0 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-29 43.61 44.00 0.39 8.74 94.7 55.1 Quartz veinlet + altered rock COD19-30 40.36 40.85 0.49 42.00 465.0 403.0 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-30 40.85 41.43 0.58 9.60 107.0 76.5 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-31 36.45 36.98 0.53 20.90 220.0 163.0 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-31 36.98 37.45 0.47 17.80 160.0 132.5 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-38 36.05 36.49 0.44 5.65 38.8 26.3 Quartz veinlet + altered rock COD19-38 36.49 36.80 0.31 1.11 7.6 5.5 altered rock, pyrite COD19-38 38.39 38.71 0.32 58.30 384.0 355.0 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-45 49.45 50.00 0.55 21.20 224.0 133.5 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-45 50.00 50.50 0.50 9.70 69.4 48.3 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-45 50.50 51.00 0.50 2.30 23.9 13.9 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-45 51.00 51.44 0.44 2.65 75.1 26.9 Quartz vein, pyrite COD19-46 32.52 33.00 0.48 41.20 431.0 314.0 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-46 33.00 33.50 0.50 84.70 769.0 700.0 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-47 29.74 30.09 0.35 74.90 796.0 700.0 Quartz vein, gold, pyrite, telluride COD19-48 27.54 28.00 0.46 7.88 78.0 54.4 Quartz vein, pyrite



Abbreviations: m=meters, g/t = grams per tonne, ppm = parts per million (equivalent to grams per tonne)

Note: The lengths reported in the table above are core interval lengths and not true widths. There is insufficient information at this time to estimate true widths.

The weighted average grades for the intercepts in holes 30, 38, 45, and 46 are as follows:

Hole From To Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Tellurium

(ppm) Description COD19-30 40.36 41.43 1.07 24.44 270.9 226.0 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-38 36.05 36.80 0.75 3.77 25.9 17.7 Quartz veinlet + altered rock COD19-45 49.45 51.44 1.99 9.46 102.0 58.5 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride COD19-46 32.52 34.00 1.48 42.81 404.8 342.8 Quartz vein, pyrite, telluride



Analytical results reported above were provided by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram sub-samples, or by metallics sieve analyses. Analyses for silver and tellurium were by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Silver results greater than 100 ppm, and Tellurium results greater than 500 ppm, were reanalyzed using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES or AAS finish on a 0.4g sub-sample. Quality control was monitored using analytical results for reference standards and blank samples inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of 5% each.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

