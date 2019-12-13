Otso Gold Commences Trading Under OTSO.V and Publishes New Website

Vancouver, B.C - TheNewswire - December 13, 2019 - Otso Gold Corp. (formerly Nordic Gold Inc.) ("Otso" or the "Company") (TSXV:OTSO) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Otso Gold Corp. and will begin trading under the ticker symbol 'OTSO' on market open Monday, December 16th, 2019.

As previously announced, the Company's shareholders unanimously approved the Company's change of name on December 9, 2019.

The Company is also pleased to announce that our new website has been published and can be accessed at www.otsogold.com. The website is intended to be the primary source of information for our investors and stakeholders, consequently, we will ensure the website is populated with all relevant information and is continually updated. We invite all shareholders, potential shareholders and stakeholders to visit the website, download the latest corporate presentation and sign up for our mailing list.

We also note the change of email address for information, please feel free to contact the Otso Gold team on info@otsogold.com.

We look forward to progressing the Company with its name change signifying the refreshed focus on returning the Otso Gold Mine to production.

For further information, please contact:

Clyde Wesson

Vice President

info@otsogold.com

www.otsogold.com

About the Company

Otso Gold Inc. wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The Otso Gold Mine is fully built, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits and is progressing towards a July 2020 restart of 2 million tonnes per annum operations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.