ArcWest to Make Final Todd Property Option Payment

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 13, 2019 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that it intends to pay $62,500 and issue 1,960,784 common shares of the Company to 802213 Alberta Ltd. ("802") in respect of an option payment due to 802 under section 2.2(4) of the Todd Creed Funk Option agreement between ArcWest (as assignee) and 802, Kelly Funk and Geofine Exploration Consultants Inc. and ArcWest (as assignee) dated November 16, 2015, as amended December 14, 2017. The shares are to be issued at a price of $0.06375 per share. This final payment is required to be made on or before December 15, 2019 to exercise the option.

All common shares issued in this transaction will be subject to a four-month hold from the date of issuance, pursuant to securities regulations.

"Tyler Ruks"

Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 649-8778, Email: truks@sojournexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50778


Mineninfo

ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PE4B
CA0369H1055
www.arcwestexploration.com
