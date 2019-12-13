Westhaven Shareholders Approve All Motions Put Forth at AGM

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 13, 2019. The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.



The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Victor Tanaka, Hannah McDonald and Shaun Pollard to the Company's Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Ventures Inc.



"Shaun Pollard"



Shaun Pollard, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven:

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

