Canex Samples Widespread High-Grade Gold at the Pit Zone on the Gold Range Property, Arizona

CALGARY, December 16, 2019 - CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 14 rock samples from the Pit Zone at the Company's Gold Range Property in Arizona.

In October the Company collected 14 grab and chip samples from the Pit Zone as part of a property wide prospecting and mapping program. All of the samples from the Pit Zone have returned high grade gold, highlighted by 11 grab samples over a 500 metre by 70 metre area that have returned between 8.8 and 48.1 g/t gold, averaging 25.5 g/t gold. In addition, a 0.5 metre chip sample returned 26.7 g/t gold, and chip samples across the northern face of the open pit have returned 2.3 g/t Au over 8 metres, with the zone remaining open in all directions. Photographs of the Pit Zone and select sample locations are available here.

Samples from the Pit Zone - Gold Range Property

Sample Zone Type* Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % 547169 Pit Grab 38.3 15.7 0.28 547170 Pit Grab 31.9 8.5 0.17 547171 Pit Grab 30.1 14.8 0.39 547172 Pit Grab 21.9 4.9 0.65 547177 Pit 3.5m Chip 2.53 0.7 0.01 547178 Pit 4.5m Chip 2.19 6.1 0.02 177 & 178 Pit 8m Chip 2.34 3.7 0.02 547179 Pit Grab 48.1 10.4 0.59 547180 Pit grab 23.5 3.5 0.14 547181 Pit grab 8.87 0.9 0.01 547182 Pit Composite Grab 8.8 1.8 0.01 547183 Pit Grab 14.5 3.1 - 547184 Pit Grab 25.3 6.7 0.12 547185 Pit Grab 29.3 4.8 0.01 547186 Pit 0.5m Chip 26.7 5.4 -

*All grab and chip samples reported here were taken by CANEX personnel with all chip samples taken perpendicular to the strike of the structures sampled. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property

The Pit Zone contains a 150-metre-long by 40-metre wide open pit along with a northeast trending quartz vein with multiple historic workings along it that extends several hundred metres from the pit. Limited historical records indicate the pit was mined around 1981 by Houston Kingman Mining Company. Exposed in the pit is a sericite altered and quartz veined intrusive dike as well as quartz veining cutting and following foliation in the surrounding metamorphic rocks. At least 5 sub parallel mineralized quartz veins 0.5 to over 1 metre wide are exposed in the pit. Mineralized quartz veins contain copper oxide staining and locally minor amounts of chalcopyrite and galena. Current exposures indicate the quartz veined and altered zone is 30 metres wide or more. Fine visible gold within quartz was observed in 2 of the samples taken from the zone.

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "Preliminary sampling from the Pit Zone is showing excellent potential for multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization grading over 30 g/t gold associated with a wider mineralized halo as demonstrated by chip sampling which returned 2.3 g/t gold over 8 metres and only covered a portion of the potential width of the system. Mineralization is associated with elevated copper values and a wider zone of intensely altered and mineralized intrusive dikes than has been observed elsewhere on the property. These could be important clues to a district scale zonation that could help ongoing evaluation and targeting in the district. A field crew has just completed additional detailed mapping and sampling of the Pit Zone, which is a priority in our ongoing target evaluation program."

Exploration Update - A high-resolution airborne drone magnetic survey has recently been completed at Gold Range with final results expected near the end of the year. A CANEX field team has just completed a 10 day program of detailed geologic mapping and sampling on multiple new targets. Assay results from this program should be expected early in the new year. A soil sampling program consisting of over 400 samples over select targets will commence this week.

Quality Control - All samples were taken by CANEX representatives and shipped to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited) for analyses. Gold was assayed using a 30g fire assay (method FA-PB30-ICP) with all gold samples greater than 10 g/t redone using a 30g fire assay method with a gravimetric finish (method GRAVAu30). Duplicates, blanks, and certified standards are analyzed with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

About the Gold Range Property - The Gold Range Property is located in Northern Arizona within an area that has seen historic lode and placer gold production but limited systematic modern lode gold exploration. Fieldwork by CANEX has identified numerous gold exploration targets on the property with grab samples from outcropping quartz veins returning multiple values in the 20 to 40 g/t gold range, and chip sampling returning values of 28.1 g/t gold over 1 metre and 8.47 g/t gold over 5.6 metres.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for CANEX Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636

Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

