Jazz Resources Announces the Appointment of James Rogers to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - December 16, 2019 - Jazz Resources Inc. ("Jazz", or the "Company") (TSXV:JZR), the junior resource exploration and mining company focused on the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of James Rogers to the Board of Directors.

James is a second-generation geologist and entrepreneur who has been active in the mineral exploration industry since 2007. He has developed projects in the Americas, Europe and Africa. Mr. Rogers is an executive of Longford Exploration Services and two resource project generators: Longford Capital Corporation and Contigo Resources. Since 2017, James and his teams have identified and vended over 90 resource properties to public and private companies.

James specializes in generating projects through focused area selection from large databases. Results are achieved employing a number of GIS and 3D software, remote sensing, and the timely execution of field exploration programs.

An entrepreneurial and hands on background in aircraft mechanics, business operation and construction management complement his technical skills offering a multi-faceted hands on approach to project management and problem solving in mineral exploration and development.

Mr. Rogers additionally sits as CEO of Eternal Industries, a coconut beverage company and president of Global UAV technologies.

Robert Klenk, CEO of Jazz Resources, comments "The addition of Mr. Rogers will strengthen our team and help us execute the next stage of our growth strategy. We are very pleased to welcome him to the Board of Jazz."

The company also reports that Ron Tewitz has resigned as a director. The company would like to thank Mr. Tewitz for his service and professionalism while serving on the board and wish him and his family the best as he focuses on his private business ventures.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Klenk

CEO

Jazz Resources Inc.

