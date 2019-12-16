Newrange Gold Commences IP Survey at Pamlico

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - TheNewswire - December 16, 2019 (TSXV:NRG) (OTC:NRGOF) (FSE:X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey on its Pamlico Project in Nevada.

Given the deep level of oxidation on the project (approximately 300 meters), the survey will initially comprise four to five lines, each approximately 1800 meters long, in order to test the responsiveness of the rocks. The area being surveyed includes part of Pamlico Ridge and extends out into the Pediment Zone. If the survey proves to be successful in detecting sulphide mineralization, the Company will consider extending the area of coverage. The survey is being conducted by Zonge International Inc. of Reno, Nevada.

"We are pleased to have started the IP survey in an attempt to better define the trend of gold mineralization at Pamlico," stated Robert Archer, Newrange CEO. "Although there has been extensive oxidation of much of the sulphide mineralization, IP only needs small amounts of remnant sulfides to generate a response. As it appears that very fine gold was originally associated with sulfides at Pamlico, the IP will hopefully help to detect fluid pathways and buried sulfide concentrations, generating drill targets for subsequent follow up."

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Colorado. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

