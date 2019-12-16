Menü Artikel
Suche
 

AJN Completes Drilling at Salt Wells Project and Appoints CFO

19:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 16, 2019 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") announces it has completed drilling at the Salt Wells lithium project near Fallon, Nevada. The difficult access on soft ground to the second hole and the loss of this hole at 100 feet meant the drilling was only partially successful. Lithium and boron values were similar to the first hole drilled with no economic grades detected. Although boron values are anomalous, AJN's target is lithium at Salt Wells. Lithium values in the sediments drilled were minimal. With this in mind, AJN has decided to drop the project while it pursues other opportunities. Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

AJN is currently reviewing a number of new projects with a focus on Gold properties.

AJN also announces that it has appointed Mark Gasson as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr Gasson is a geologist with 33 years of experience and has been active in South Africa, Tanzania and the DRC since 1986 in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Gasson served on the Boards of Tiger Resources, Erongo Energy and Alphamin Resources and as Exploration Manager of a number of Junior Exploration Companies. He was instrumental in the discovery of Tiger Resources' 1 million tonnes Kipoi copper deposit, 250,000 tonnes of tin at 3.5% tin at Alphamin's Bisie tin project, and 3Moz of gold at Amani's Giro deposits, all of which are located in the DRC. He is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

www.ajnresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof
CEO and President
klauseckhof@monaco.mc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50821


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

AJN Resources Inc.

AJN Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JN3M
CA00149L1058
www.ajnresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap