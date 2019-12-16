Rockcliff Appoints New Director to the Board

Toronto, December 16, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon R. Graham as an independent director of the Company, effective on December 16, 2019.

The appointment of Mr. Graham fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. Mike Romaniuk, who was recently appointed as the Company's Vice President, Projects (refer to press release dated October 10, 2019).

Mr. Graham has over 30 years of experience in the mining and industrial sectors, leading operations and project development teams through the industrial lifecycle from project identification, development and transition into operations. Mr. Graham has held senior positions at several companies, including ENGCOMP Engineering Professionals, DMC Mining Services, BHP Billiton Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation.

Mr. Graham holds degrees in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

Mr. Alistair Ross, President and CEO, states, "The addition of Gord as an independent director adds significant technical experience to the board as we begin our transformation from an explorer to developer over the course of the next year. We are excited to have Gord share his expertise to help Rockcliff engineer its future mines to be safer and more productive by incorporating what today's technology offers."

The Company also announces the resignation of William Johnstone from the role of Corporate Secretary, effective December 16, 2019. The Corporate Secretary role will be filled by Christopher Stackhouse, Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Johnstone for his years of dedicated service to the Company.

The Company announces that the executive team, including Alistair Ross, President and CEO, Christopher Stackhouse, CFO, and Ken Lapierre, VP of Exploration, were awarded 2,273,404 stock options, with grant date of January 1, 2020, exercisable at $0.15 per share for seven years. The options vest after three years, subject to total shareholder return performance vesting conditions.

In addition, effective his start date, Mr. Graham was granted a total of 1,250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 per share for five years. The options vest over eighteen months.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with near-term copper production potential, and a leased fully functional +1000 tpd permitted processing and tailings facility. The Company owns and options several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

