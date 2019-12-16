Progressive Planet Solutions Announces Approval of Consolidation

VANCOUVER, December 16, 2019 - PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN-TSX:V) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated December 4, 2019, effective Friday, December 20, 2019 at market open, the Company will consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.

The Company will have a total of approximately 22,139,712 post-consolidation common shares issued and outstanding.

The consolidation was approved by the directors of the Company and has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

PLAN is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia. PLAN also has a right to earn a 100% interest in the Z2 Zeolite Property near Falkland, BC. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

