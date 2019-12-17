Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Appointment of Executive Director

LONDON, December 17, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Flynn as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2020. Mr. Flynn joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer in January 2012 and was appointed Company Secretary in March 2015.

Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the Board of Anglo Pacific, which formalises the role that he has been undertaking for the past number of years. Kevin has played a key part in the success and growth of the Company over several years, specifically in terms of capital raisings and investment structuring. Our executive management team, led by Julian Treger, has considerable industry, financial and technical experience and is well placed to deliver the growth that we are targeting."

Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Berenberg +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown RBC Capital Markets +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0)20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570466/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Executive-Director