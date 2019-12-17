Warrior Gold Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") reports that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its incentive stock option plan, an aggregate of 2,975,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to certain directors, officers, contractors and consultants of the Company. The options, which vest immediately, are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly 3 km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west-trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast-trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Warrior Gold Inc.