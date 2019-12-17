Grid Metals Corp. Financing and Corporate Update

Grid to Present at PDAC 2020 Nickel and PGM Session

TORONTO, December 17, 2019 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM) "Grid" or the "Company" is pleased to announce that it will be presenter at the Nickel and PGM Session at the 2020 Prospectors and Developers Conference in Toronto. The Grid presentation will take place on March 3, 2020 at 10:45:00 AM in Room 801B in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. The Company presentation will review the latest developments at the PEA stage Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Project located in Manitoba and the exploration stage East Bull Lake PGM Property located 80 km west of Sudbury ON.

Financing Extension

The Company has received approval of the TSXV to extend the closing date of the non- brokered private placement of up to $500,000 announced on October 29, 2019 ( the "Offering") . The Offering consists of a Hard Dollar Offering ( a $0.10 Unit comprised of one common share and one common share warrant exercisable at $0.15 for two years) and a Flow Through Offering of flow through common shares at a price of $0.125 per share. To date a total of $285,000 has been closed.

The financing has been extended until January 13, 2020. The Offering is subject to an over allotment option of 25% in the discretion of the Company

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. is an exploration and development Company that has a diversified portfolio of projects in the nickel-copper-platinum group metal sectors. These commodities are vital to the emerging battery metals, energy storage and automotive sectors. All of Grid's projects are located in secure North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on timely advancement of its property portfolio through prudent exploration and development activities.

In addition to the East Bull Lake PGM Property Grid has ongoing development work at its Makwa Mayville Nickel-Copper-PGM project located in Manitoba. The Company has ongoing work being completed towards completion of an updated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of that project. The existing PEA was completed in April 2014.

To find out more about Grid Metals, please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director

Telephone: 416-955-4773

David Black - Investor Relations

Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company's plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, cobalt, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570465/Grid-Metals-Corp-Financing-and-Corporate-Update