Gatling Provides 2019 Exploration Review for Larder Gold Project, Ontario and Outlines Key Targets for 2020

Vancouver, December 17, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTC:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to provide a review on the 2019 exploration program at its 100% owned Larder Gold Project in Ontario. Gatling's focus in 2020 will be to establish continuity of known mineralized trends between the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits along the 4.5 kilometer strike length.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO, stated: "The maiden drill program at our Larder Gold project has been a tremendous success and enabled us to hit important, early milestones. These include connecting two of our high-grade deposits to create a 2.5 kilometer strike length, growing our mineralized footprint and confirming key areas of mineralization outlined by historical drill results. We look forward to continued aggressive exploration activity in 2020, beginning with a focus on connecting our third high-grade deposit which will nearly double our current strike length."

2019 Larder Gold Project Highlights

- Accelerated Drill Program. Due to consistent success, Gatling increased its drill program from 10,000 meters to 35,000 meters in 2019. Results are pending for ~5,000 meters of drilling. This aggressive exploration strategy will continue in 2020.

- Confirmed 2.5-kilometer Mineralized Trend. Multiple drill holes from the ongoing 35,000-meter drill program have now established continuity over 2.5 kilometers of strike length by connecting the Cheminis and Bear deposits. 2020 drilling will continue to test the continuity of mineralization over the total 4.5 kilometers. Gatling considers the Fernland, Cheminis and Bear deposits to be part of one, large mineralized system with a strike length of 4.5 kilometers.

- 2019 Drill Hole Highlights. Significant results from the ongoing 2019 drill campaign include 20.7 g/t Au over 6.1 meters in hole GTR-19-003, 10.8 g/t Au over 8.0 meters in hole GTR-19-004 and 12.7 g/t Au over 5.0 meters in hole GTR-19-005W.

- Kir Vit Property Acquisition. Gatling expanded the Larder Gold property by 1,274 hectares by completing an option agreement on the Kir Vit property (see Gatling news release dated July 30, 2019). The Kir Vit property is underlain by the Nettie Lake Gold Trend, a possible splay off the Cadillac-Larder Lake break and is prospective for intrusion-related gold mineralization.

- Launched 360? Project Tour. Gatling launched the Larder Gold Project on the VRIFY platform, enabling investors to experience an interactive tour of the project site and geological model featuring drilling from the Bear, Cheminis and Fernland deposits and a 360? tour of the project site.

- New Structural Trends Identified. Gatling completed a Lidar survey that highlighted previously unrecognized structural trends on the property. Results of the survey are currently being further analyzed with geophysics to identify new targets to drill test in 2020. This analysis will also help to generate targets in underexplored zones of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, such as the Swansea zone which lies 4 kilometers to the west.

Dale Ginn, COO, stated: "Our understanding of the gold system hosted by the prolific Cadillac-Larder Break has grown exponentially. This new knowledge has already proved to be of great value and has not only led to our acquisition of additional land but has helped us identify new structural trends for drill testing in 2020."

Going Forward at the Larder Gold Project in 2020

- Fernland Expansion. Gatling recently added a third drill to the project to focus on expanding mineralization at Fernland, where over 20,000 meters have been drilled historically. In 2020, the Company will continue to explore at Fernland to establish continuity of mineralization at depth and towards the Cheminis deposit. The historic drilling at Fernland is not included in the historic resource estimates for the Larder gold project. Historic drill results include 22.2 g/t Au over 1.8 meters in FL-98-5 and 7.6 g/t Au over 1.8 meters in FL-99-40.

- Cheminis Deposit. Extension drill targets at Cheminis will include near surface exploration at both east and west ends of the deposit to connect all three deposits into one large 4.5-kilometer mineralized system. Exploration drilling will also target down plunge of known high-grade gold-bearing zones.

- Near Surface Bear Extension. Drilling will continue to focus on connecting the Cheminis and Bear mineralization up plunge and along strike. Gatling will also conduct a winter drilling campaign to target near surface mineralization along strike and up dip trends to the east of the Bear deposit.

- New Structural Trend Exploration. Gatling will complete its review of the 2019 Lidar survey, with a view to drill testing new, high-priority target areas.

- Kir Vit Zone. Gatling will be reviewing all 2019 completed work at the Kir Vit and will conduct further exploration in 2020.



Figure 1. Larder Gold project long section with extension drill targets for 2020.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

