Melkior's 2020 Work Plan and Updated Presentation

Timmins, December 17, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that it has posted an updated corporate presentation outlining the company's plans for 2020:

The company is pleased to outline the following Winter 2020 programs:

1.Carscallen Project (Timmins): a.Following the November 2019 drilling success (23.5g/t gold over 8 meters with .036% copper over 81 meters) the company has commenced a Down-Hole Geophysical Survey to refine our follow-up drilling targets. b.Approximately 2,400 meters of follow up drilling to test the high-grade mineralized system to depth and strike is currently being planned. We will be targeting expanding the high-grade gold zone and also locating the source of copper in the system. 2.White Lake Project (Hemlo): a.A maiden drill program of approximately 1,200 meters is being planned to test anomalies identified in the Jan 2019 VTEM and follow-up on strong gold occurrences (>1,000g/t, 19.2g/t and 82.3g/t (2018 Sample)).

The company is also pleased to outline its Spring/Summer 2020 program:

1.Maseres Project (Urban-Barry): a.A reassessment of the property data was performed by SL Exploration identifying 7 Targets of focus for 2020. b.A refined soil and boulder sampling strategy has been developed to investigate the distinct targets along the 12KM conductive trend.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, "We look forward to advancing Melkior's three projects in 2020. Gold had a strong 2019 and with the recent increased M&A in the mining space we believe it is setting the stage for a strong 2020."

