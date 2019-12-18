Aura Declares Extraordinary Dividend of CAD$4 Million

ROAD TOWN, Dec. 17, 2019 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (“Aura” or the “Company”) (TSX:ORA) announced today that the board of directors of the Company approved the payment of an extraordinary dividend of CAD$4 million (CAD$0.92 per common share). The extraordinary dividend of CAD$0.92 per common share will be paid on January 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2019.



“Aura continues to be driven by a strategy to deliver shareholder value. This dividend is the result of significant progress and our operational performance achieved over the past two years,” said Mr. Rodrigo Barbosa, President and CEO of Aura. “Our ability to sell the Serrote Project, merge with Rio Novo and ramp up the Aranzazu Mine, which reached close to full production in the third quarter of this year, allowed us to reward shareholders. With a strong foundation of high-quality assets and strong leadership, we remain focused on driving operational efficiencies and strong financial performance while developing the projects in our pipeline for continued growth in 2020.”

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how our business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

