E3 Metals Corp Closes Tranche 1 of Private Placement at $907,000

CALGARY, Dec. 18, 2019 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the first tranche ("Tranche 1") of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") announced on November 20, 2019. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 2,267,900 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $907,160. Each Unit comprises one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 30 months following the date of issuance. On Closing of Tranche 1 of the Offering E3 Metals has 27,341,885 common shares issued and outstanding. All securities issued are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring on April 18, 2020. There are no finder's fees or warrants associated with the issuance.

"In spite of 2019 being a challenging year for companies in the lithium industry, E3 has made significant progress in advancing its unique Alberta Lithium project. The Company was successful in further testing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction Technology; was selected for GreenCentre Canada's Raising Innovative and Sustainable Enterprises (RISE) program, and most importantly entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Livent Corp., the world's largest pure-play lithium producer, to further develop our lithium extraction technology. Numerous insiders, including all the Directors and members of the senior management team, have expressed their underlying confidence in the Company by electing to participate in the current financing," stated E3 Director Paul Reinhart.

Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals' President and CEO commented, "We are pleased with the closing of the first tranche of this financing with strong support from our executive team, existing shareholders and new local and international shareholders. The second tranche is well underway and we look forward to completing the financing early in the New Year."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement. Livent is the world's largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate. With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development. For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Metals Corp.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company's projects and technology, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

