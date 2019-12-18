Golden Ridge Resources Outlines Widespread Soil Anomaly

Kelowna, December 18, 2019 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") (TSXV: GLDN) is pleased to report positive soil geochemical results from the Main, Cliff, Goat and ME Zones on its Ball Creek Property ("Ball Creek" or the "Property"), located in BC's Golden Triangle District. The results are highlighted by a Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn anomaly which extends for approximately 5km in north-south distance and remains open on several sides.

Plan view maps of the soil results can be viewed at http://goldenridgeresources.com/projects/maps-dec2019/

Highlights:

- 5 km long multi-element soil anomaly spanning the Main, Cliff, Goat and ME Zones.

- Results from the ME Zone define a roughly 1500m x 500m N-S trending area (open to the east) of extremely anomalous Cu-Au-Ag-Mo with individual soils as high as 2,900ppm Cu, 3.21g/t Au, 36.5g/t Ag, and 760ppm Mo.

- Several new targets have been generated for ground truthing and drill testing during the 2020 exploration season.



Click Image To View Full Size

ME Zone

A very high tenor anomaly was identified below treeline at the ME Zone, which has limited exposure and therefore lacks previous investigation. The new anomaly is extremely encouraging with 11 soils >0.5g/t Au up to 3.2g/t Au, 28 soils >5g/t Ag up to 36.5g/t Ag, 42 samples >500ppm Cu up to 2,900ppm Cu and 50 samples >50ppm Mo up to 760ppm Mo. Analysis of the results indicate both epithermal and porphyry style geochemical signatures. Limited historic mapping identified Early Jurassic, Texas Creek Suite intrusions, which host mineralization on other properties in the Golden Triangle including at KSM, Red Mountain, Valley of the Kings, Premier, Spectrum and Snip1.

Next Steps

Outcrop exposure in the ME is limited by thick coastal underbrush. The Company plans to follow-up on the new anomaly with several lines of IP, to define potential zones of mineralization below surface. Additional sampling will also be carried out to extend the 2019 soil lines, which remain open. This work will be conducted to support the Company's objective of further diamond drilling in the 2020 field season.

Additional Results

Additional positive results from the 2019 regional geochemical program on other parts of the Property are currently being compiled and will be released in the coming weeks.

Several plan view maps of the soil results are included in this news release. Additional material can be downloaded from Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. website at: www.goldenridgeresources.com

1Adjacent Properties - This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

QA/QC Procedures

All soil samples were dried and sieved to -180 micron (80 mesh) at ALS Global's prep facility in Terrace, BC. After preparation in Terrace, the prepared pulps were shipped to ALS Global's analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. All soil assays are determined by AuME-TL43 method. A 25g aliquot of the prepared pulp is cold digested with HNO3, then HCl is added and the sample is heated at 130?C for 40 minutes. Digestion is carried out in disposable plastic bottles to eliminate cross-contamination from digestion vessels and heated via graphite block for even heating. The resulting solution is analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES and is corrected for inter element spectral interferences.

Any samples with an assay that reports gold concentrations equal to or higher than 1.0 g/t Au are analysed by an overrange method (Au-AROR43). The analytical results are verified with the application of industry standard Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QA-QC) procedures.

Qualified Person

Dr. Gerald G. Carlson, PhD, PEng, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Golden Ridge Resources

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. It also has an option to earn 80% in the 52,442 Hectare Ball Creek Project which surrounds the Hank property.

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 768-1168

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

