Blackhawk Raises $1 Million in Private Placement

December 18, 2019 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:BLR) (CNSX:BLR.CN), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 50,000,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.02 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each "Unit" consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of sixty months.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the placement to retire existing trade payables, evaluate potential investment opportunities, complete existing transactions, and for general working capital purposes.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the placement. All securities issued in connection with the placement are subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Fred Pels, Chief Executive Officer

403-991-7737

fred@greenroommed.ca

