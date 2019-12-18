White Metal Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey Delineating Gold-Bearing Structural Trends on the Startrek Gold-Antimony Property, Newfoundland

Thunder Bay, December 18, 2019 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of its 402 line-kilometre, fixed-wing, high-resolution aeromagnetic gradiometer and digital VLF-EM survey, recently completed over the Startrek Gold-Antimony Property (the "Property" or "Startrek"), located about 20 km east of Gander, Central Newfoundland. The geophysical survey utilized Terraquest Ltd.'s new Matrix Digital VLF-EM frequency system, coupled with their high resolution horizontal magnetic gradiometer, to map new and refine known geological structures (faults and shear zones) of which northeast-trending structures are known to host gold and antimony mineralization. The survey also defined several new structures, including a series of secondary east-west trending structures, and numerous bedrock conductors suggestive of semi-massive to massive sulphides. Together with historical data, this new information has provided the Company with new targets for ground truthing and follow-up exploration. Maps of the new geophysical survey and other features described herein can be viewed on the Company website.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, commented, "I am very encouraged with the results of the Airborne VLF-EM and Magnetic survey and with this new data in hand, we have interpreted at least six structural trends that correlate well with known gold-antimony occurrences. A number of the structures identified by the VLF-EM survey have been traced for about six kilometers with some trends continuing into areas with very little outcrop. We are now planning the next phase of work to include additional soil sampling, trenching, and follow-up diamond drilling on high priority targets generated from this work."

The Eastern Zone: extended an additional four kilometres, this now six kilometre zone correlates well with the VLF-EM (EM highs) and Magnetic survey. The Eastern zone was previously traced by ground geophysics intermittingly for two kilometres and is described as intensely silicified with tourmaline and chlorite alteration, abundant arsenic (As) and anomalous tungsten (W) and gold (Au) (see White Metal news release dated July 30, 2019).

The Central Zone (Epithermal Alteration): including epithermal-style quartz veining at "Granite Trench", this zone correlates well with a VLF-EM high and large magnetic low that extends to the northeast towards the "Big Trench" area which returned up to 40.9 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t Ag (see White Metal news release dated July 30, 2019). Numerous interpreted east-west trending faults cross-cut northeast-trending stratigraphy and the magnetic low, confirmed by structural features which have been observed in the Big Trench area.

The Western Zone: associated with a series of magnetic lows and VLF-EM highs along the structural corridor. Locations of previous rock grab samples collected by White Metal, assayed up to 3.5 g/t Au (see White Metal news release dated July 30, 2019) compared well with both the airborne and ground VLF-EM surveys with an associated structure defined for several hundred metres along strike.

Other Targets: The VLF-EM and Magnetic survey was also very effective in delineating at least three additional structural targets on the Property with similar geophysical characteristics to ones know to control known gold-antimony mineralization.

In addition, the Company has terminated its option agreements on the Little Joanna Property and the Williams Property, both located in Newfoundland.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) is a junior exploration company exploring for gold and base metals in Canada and internationally.

For more information you can visit the company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 628-7836 Fax: (807) 475 7200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50895