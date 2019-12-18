Frontier Announces Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement

SUDBURY, Dec. 18, 2019 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") announces that it has received interest above the previously announced $354,000, and accordingly intends to increase the amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement offering to $564,000.24, subject to TSXV approval. All other terms of the offering remain as set out in the Company's December 17, 2019 news release.



The company now proposes to issue 1,658,823 units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.34 each. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital stock of Frontier ("Common Share") issued on a flow-through basis and a ½ Common Share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.45 per Common Share until the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the FT Warrants expire. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period.

Frontier Lithium reserves the opportunity to grant to eligible persons a finder's fee of a maximum 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and finder warrants of a maximum of 6% of the total number of Units sold under the Offering. Each finder warrant will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 CDN into one common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Deposit contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") for premium glass producers. The Company's secondary objective is to ramp up production of concentrates to 20,000 tonnes of LCE and to build a downstream processing facility to produce lithium chemicals required by glass and battery materials producers.



Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li 2 O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li 2 O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 ) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.