The Mosaic Company Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) was recently named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. Ranked 109 out of 300, Mosaic earned this recognition due to sustainability disclosure practices and performance with key environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators. The achievement is validation of Mosaic’s commitments in the ESG space: managing environmental performance, investing in employees, partnering in communities, and being transparent about its impacts.

“Responsibility, in every one of our roles and at every step of the process, is critical to Mosaic’s ability to deliver long-term value to our diverse constituents,” said Joc O’Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Mosaic Company. “Strong ESG performance is part of what sets Mosaic apart—now and in the future. We will continue to push forward and seek opportunities to deliver even better performance in years to come.”

Newsweek used research firm Statista, Inc. to analyze more than 2,000 large U.S.-based companies on publicly available key performance indicators derived from company reports, as well as results from an independent survey.

This recognition rounds out a year of significant ESG-related achievements for Mosaic. The company was also included in the following lists and indexes in 2019:

FTSE4Good Index

Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Safety and operational performance recognition, including awards from the Canadian Institute of Mining, the National Mining Association and Brazil Mineral Magazine ?

International Fertilizer Association’s 2019 Industry Stewardship Champion Gold Medal

Global Compact Brazil and National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy for our contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

For more information about Mosaic’s ESG performance, see the company’s 2018 State of the Business Report and accompanying 2018 Sustainability Disclosure and GRI Index.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

