Osisko Intersects High Grade at Lynx

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



The program is currently focused on the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system. Twenty-two drills are active at Lynx and Triple Lynx, with another two drills conducting infill and exploration drilling on other areas of the deposit.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Lynx and Triple Lynx continue to deliver strong results with infill drilling. We are seeing some wider intervals of high-grade material, which should have a very positive effect on the pending resource update.”

Significant new analytical results from 85 intercepts in 22 surface drill holes, 23 wedges and 2 extension focused on Lynx infill and expansion drilling are presented below. Additionally, 23 intercepts from 14 underground infill drill holes are included in the table below.

Intercepts from new results include: 248 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-19-1995; 337 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 56.6 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2120-W2; 174 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in OSK-W-19-2107-W1; 33.5 g/t Au over 10.5 metres in OSK-W-19-1166-W5; 104 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in OSK-W-19-2171; 24.9 g/t Au over 9.0 metres in OSK-W-19-2123-W1; 56.9 g/t Au over 3.8 metres in OSK-W-19-2139-W1; 35.0 g/t Au over 5.6 metres in OSK-W-19-2067-W2; 21.2 g/t Au over 5.5 metres in OSK-W-19-2139 and 54.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-19-0249. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Surface Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-886 1066.0 1068.0 2.0 6.10 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-17-921 544.7 547.0 2.3 9.20 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-18-1104-W1 522.0 524.0 2.0 4.56 Lynx_321 Lynx including 523.6 524.0 0.4 22.7 532.3 537.4 5.1 3.60 Lynx Lynx including 537.1 537.4 0.3 28.9 OSK-W-19-1104-W2 468.6 471.0 2.4 4.55 Lynx_305 Lynx including 469.7 470.4 0.7 14.8 558.2 560.6 2.4 6.08 Lynx_321 Lynx including 559.6 560.6 1.0 14.6 826.0 828.2 2.2 7.59 Lynx_313 Lynx including 827.2 827.7 0.5 31.7 848.0 850.5 2.5 4.00 Lynx_327 Lynx 853.3 855.7 2.4 12.0 Lynx_327 Lynx including 855.3 855.7 0.4 46.8 858.2 862.6 4.4 4.54 Lynx_327 Lynx OSK-W-19-1104-W3 777.0 779.0 2.0 8.24 Lynx Lynx including 777.6 778.0 0.4 39.2 OSK-W-19-1166-W5 959.0 964.7 5.7 4.92 Lynx_333 Lynx 974.9 985.4 10.5 33.5 23.0 Lynx_317 Lynx including 974.9 975.8 0.9 197 100 and 984.6 985.4 0.8 130 100 996.0 998.2 2.2 8.05 Lynx_330 Lynx OSK-W-19-1169-W3 948.0 950.0 2.0 9.89 Lynx_333 Lynx OSK-W-19-1181-W11 806.0 808.9 2.9 3.11 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-1193-W4 912.0 914.0 2.0 3.64 Lynx_314 Lynx including 912.8 913.2 0.4 16.3 OSK-W-19-1272-W2 846.0 848.0 2.0 33.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 847.0 848.0 1.0 65.2 OSK-W-19-1272-W3 807.0 809.0 2.0 7.73 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 842.0 856.6 14.6 6.15 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 854.5 856.6 2.1 16.5 1140.3 1142.3 2.0 23.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1140.9 1141.4 0.5 91.8 OSK-W-19-1414-W8 965.0 969.1 4.1 6.60 Lynx_330 Lynx OSK-W-19-1731-W2 877.0 879.0 2.0 12.3 Lynx_313 Lynx OSK-W-19-1949-W3 1295.0 1297.0 2.0 10.8 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1295.5 1296.2 0.7 30.2 OSK-W-19-1969 305.0 307.0 2.0 7.82 Lynx corridor Lynx including 306.0 307.0 1.0 15.6 OSK-W-19-1995 133.3 136.3 3.0 248 35.0 Lynx_335 Lynx including 135.3 136.3 1.0 740 100 OSK-W-19-2026-W1 932.2 939.0 6.8 4.12 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 932.2 932.6 0.4 22.3 1026.0 1028.9 2.9 4.88 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1028.6 1028.9 0.3 22.0 1058.0 1064.0 6.0 3.92 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1063.1 1063.4 0.3 16.6 1083.0 1085.1 2.1 6.74 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1083.8 1084.1 0.3 37.3 OSK-W-19-2067 925.4 927.7 2.3 12.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 927.2 927.7 0.5 28.8 1058.1 1060.8 2.7 6.85 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1060.4 1060.8 0.4 24.4 OSK-W-19-2067-W2 986.0 991.6 5.6 35.0 33.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 987.3 988.2 0.9 112 100 OSK-W-19-2067-W3 1063.0 1065.0 2.0 5.09 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1078.0 1080.0 2.0 3.97 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2075 146.0 149.1 3.1 3.75 Lynx_344 Lynx OSK-W-19-2081 198.4 201.4 3.0 16.1 Lynx_344 Lynx OSK-W-19-2100 945.0 953.0 8.0 9.23 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 945.0 948.0 3.0 20.7 OSK-W-19-2100-W2 964.8 967.0 2.2 3.15 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 994.3 997.1 2.8 11.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 995.0 995.7 0.7 29.4 OSK-W-19-2107-W1 631.0 633.0 2.0 4.13 Lynx 4 Lynx 639.0 641.0 2.0 5.58 Lynx 4 Lynx including 639.7 640.5 0.8 13.7 646.0 648.0 2.0 4.65 Lynx 4 Lynx 733.0 737.0 4.0 3.72 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 782.0 784.0 2.0 6.28 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 890.5 893.0 2.5 174 56.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 891.2 892.0 0.8 464 100 OSK-W-19-2107-W2 636.4 639.0 2.6 5.19 Lynx 4 Lynx 779.0 781.0 2.0 15.5 15.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 779.5 779.8 0.3 103 100 OSK-W-19-2108-W1 1352.6 1357.8 5.2 18.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1355.3 1357.8 2.5 34.8 OSK-W-19-2120-W2 1058.4 1060.4 2.0 28.5 Lynx 4 Lynx 1128.0 1132.2 4.2 56.6 35.9 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1131.8 1132.2 0.4 317 100 1201.4 1203.6 2.2 337 60.0 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1201.4 1202.7 1.3 569 100 1209.5 1212.6 3.1 8.82 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1211.5 1212.0 0.5 23.2 OSK-W-19-2123 1164.4 1167.0 2.6 9.97 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1197.0 1199.3 2.3 26.7 20.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1198.9 1199.3 0.4 134 100 1203.0 1205.0 2.0 3.26 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2123-W1 1048.0 1051.5 3.5 3.84 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1123.0 1125.0 2.0 8.72 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1123.8 1124.4 0.6 27.9 1191.0 1194.0 3.0 5.19 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1217.0 1226.0 9.0 24.9 24.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1221.0 1222.3 1.3 80.3 74.7 and 1224.0 1225.0 1.0 71.4 OSK-W-19-2133 796.3 798.8 2.5 37.0 Lynx Lynx including 797.5 798.4 0.9 79.7 OSK-W-19-2133-W1 887.0 889.8 2.8 6.06 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2139 909.7 915.2 5.5 21.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 918.2 920.6 2.4 3.06 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1120.0 1122.1 2.1 27.5 15.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1121.5 1121.8 0.3 185 100 OSK-W-19-2139-W1 898.8 902.6 3.8 56.9 37.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 910.0 912.2 2.2 8.46 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 910.0 910.7 0.7 22.5 OSK-W-19-2151 671.3 674.0 2.7 4.41 Lynx_320 Lynx including 671.3 671.7 0.4 16.2 684.9 689.0 4.1 6.48 Lynx_320 Lynx including 684.9 685.4 0.5 29.4 OSK-W-19-2154 126.4 128.4 2.0 7.18 Lynx_305 Lynx including 127.4 127.7 0.3 46.8 174.0 176.0 2.0 34.5 Lynx_310 Lynx including 174.3 175.1 0.8 86.0 OSK-W-19-2155 522.9 525.0 2.1 11.3 Lynx Lynx including 523.4 524.1 0.7 27.1 532.6 535.1 2.5 9.00 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2160 869.0 871.2 2.2 4.50 Lynx_331 Lynx OSK-W-19-2161 118.1 120.1 2.0 10.4 Lynx_305 Lynx 151.7 154.0 2.3 19.1 Lynx_307 Lynx including 153.6 154.0 0.4 52.8 OSK-W-19-2165 142.2 145.0 2.8 18.4 Lynx_310 Lynx including 143.2 144.0 0.8 63.0 OSK-W-19-2166 177.1 179.4 2.3 12.0 Lynx_307 Lynx including 177.1 178.2 1.1 23.9 OSK-W-19-2168 443.7 445.7 2.0 5.92 Lynx Lynx including 445.0 445.7 0.7 14.1 OSK-W-19-2169 596.6 598.7 2.1 4.61 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2171 167.0 170.0 3.0 104 39.4 Lynx_307 Lynx including 168.5 169.0 0.5 488 100 OSK-W-19-2172 157.8 161.5 3.7 7.86 Lynx_307 Lynx including 160.8 161.5 0.7 23.5 OSK-W-19-2176 149.5 153.7 4.2 4.69 Lynx_307 Lynx including 151.0 151.6 0.6 14.9 158.5 160.5 2.0 5.08 Lynx_307 Lynx OSK-W-19-2179 104.0 106.0 2.0 9.15 Lynx_305 Lynx including 104.9 105.6 0.7 25.5

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Underground Drilling



Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor WST-19-0201 67.6 70.0 2.4 15.0 Lynx_307 Lynx including 67.6 68.5 0.9 36.0 94.0 96.0 2.0 10.2 Lynx Lynx including 94.8 95.1 0.3 66.7 WST-19-0210 91.2 95.7 4.5 10.3 Lynx_307 Lynx including 91.2 92.2 1.0 24.7 WST-19-0230 50.0 52.0 2.0 8.98 Lynx Lynx including 50.0 51.0 1.0 17.8 70.0 72.0 2.0 13.7 Lynx_308 Lynx including 70.0 70.3 0.3 80.4 WST-19-0231 69.0 71.6 2.6 5.17 Lynx_308 Lynx including 71.0 71.6 0.6 16.6 WST-19-0232 66.0 68.0 2.0 10.5 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-19-0233 88.0 90.0 2.0 4.16 Lynx Lynx WST-19-0236 119.6 121.9 2.3 8.63 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0237 72.0 74.9 2.9 4.88 Lynx_308 Lynx including 74.6 74.9 0.3 26.5 WST-19-0242 4.0 6.0 2.0 5.15 Lynx_310 Lynx including 4.0 5.0 1.0 10.1 10.0 12.0 2.0 8.15 Lynx Lynx including 10.0 11.0 1.0 16.1 16.0 18.8 2.8 20.2 14.7 Lynx_305 Lynx including 17.4 17.8 0.4 139 100 WST-19-0243 15.0 17.3 2.3 5.08 Lynx Lynx including 16.5 16.8 0.3 33.9 46.2 48.2 2.0 10.1 Lynx_304 Lynx including 46.6 46.9 0.3 65.1 WST-19-0246 7.0 9.0 2.0 5.02 Lynx_310 Lynx 12.5 15.0 2.5 5.05 Lynx Lynx including 14.7 15.0 0.3 33.9 33.0 35.0 2.0 3.47 Lynx_305 Lynx including 34.7 35.0 0.3 21.8 WST-19-0247 5.0 9.8 4.8 3.65 Lynx_310 Lynx including 9.5 9.8 0.3 22.2 WST-19-0249 83.0 85.0 2.0 17.3 Lynx_308 Lynx including 83.8 84.2 0.4 80.8 88.0 90.5 2.5 3.73 Lynx_310 Lynx including 88.6 88.9 0.3 30.2 110.0 112.0 2.0 54.4 32.8 Lynx_305 Lynx including 110.4 111.0 0.6 172 100 WST-19-0251 75.6 78.0 2.4 6.11 Lynx_308 Lynx including 76.3 76.8 0.5 25.2

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-886 130 -56 1191 453466 5435585 410 3900 OSK-W-17-921 331 -57 834 453428 5434865 396 3525 OSK-W-18-1104-W1 142 -50 600 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1104-W2 142 -50 927 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1104-W3 142 -50 834 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1166-W5 132 -59 1155 453621 5435638 405 4050 OSK-W-19-1169-W3 129 -55 1266 453332 5435467 406 3725 OSK-W-19-1181-W11 133 -58 1025 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1193-W4 141 -59 1067 453807 5435721 400 4275 OSK-W-19-1272-W2 127 -60 1064 453246 5435535 412 3675 OSK-W-19-1272-W3 127 -60 1164 453246 5435535 412 3675 OSK-W-19-1414-W8 133 -57 1092 453656 5435645 403 4100 OSK-W-19-1731-W2 139 -51 996 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-1949-W3 105 -57 1326 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-19-1969 164 -51 336 452832 5434947 405 3025 OSK-W-19-1995 336 -59 564 452818 5434775 397 2950 OSK-W-19-2026-W1 123 -56 1152 453214 5435642 414 3700 OSK-W-19-2067 123 -53 1212 453241 5435696 415 3750 OSK-W-19-2067-W2 123 -53 1159 453241 5435696 415 3750 OSK-W-19-2067-W3 123 -53 1227 453241 5435696 415 3750 OSK-W-19-2075 177 -50 288 452940 5435029 411 3175 OSK-W-19-2081 152 -47 291 452838 5435047 407 3100 OSK-W-19-2100 122 -47 1110 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-19-2100-W2 122 -47 1134 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-19-2107-W1 23 -70 1059 453426 5434778 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2107-W2 23 -70 932 453426 5434778 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2108-W1 117 -53 1506 453215 5435858 414 3825 OSK-W-19-2120-W2 114 -60 1317 453800 5435747 401 4275 OSK-W-19-2123 126 -57 1293 453231 5435774 400 3775 OSK-W-19-2123-W1 126 -57 1308 453231 5435774 400 3775 OSK-W-19-2133 118 -49 1055 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-19-2133-W1 118 -49 987 453080 5435531 417 3525 OSK-W-19-2139 115 -52 1149 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2139-W1 115 -52 1152 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2151 125 -56 834 453420 5435559 410 3850 OSK-W-19-2154 338 -52 225 453178 5434912 397 3325 OSK-W-19-2155 138 -51 909 453215 5435512 410 3650 OSK-W-19-2160 124 -50 1032 453087 5435527 404 3550 OSK-W-19-2161 323 -45 183 453177 5434912 397 3325 OSK-W-19-2165 335 -48 162 453177 5434897 397 3300 OSK-W-19-2166 326 -48 228 453177 5434897 397 3300 OSK-W-19-2168 149 -56 537 453457 5435342 399 3775 OSK-W-19-2169 130 -50 1268 453215 5435512 410 3650 OSK-W-19-2171 329 -45 201 453177 5434898 397 3300 OSK-W-19-2172 329 -53 207 453148 5434907 398 3300 OSK-W-19-2176 328 -48 195 453148 5434907 398 3300 OSK-W-19-2179 335 -45 213 453149 5434907 398 3300 WST-19-0201 162 -8 130 453177 5435125 174 3425 WST-19-0210 187 22 157 453176 5435125 175 3425 WST-19-0230 161 20 151 453215 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0231 161 10 154 453215 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0232 161 -1 148 453215 5435114 223 3450 WST-19-0233 183 12 94 453215 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0236 150 0 169 453216 5435114 223 3450 WST-19-0237 173 22 97 453216 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0242 119 31 72 453307 5435063 206 3500 WST-19-0243 124 42 67 453306 5435063 206 3500 WST-19-0246 143 40 73 453306 5435063 206 3500 WST-19-0247 155 33 73 453306 5435063 205 3500 WST-19-0249 134 20 115 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0251 143 17 155 453217 5435115 224 3450

Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.

Triple Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec (the "Windfall Lake Technical Report") and the press release “Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx” dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and press release are available on Osisko's website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada; the significance of results from the new infill drilling and ongoing drill definition and expansion program at the Windfall Lake gold project; the significance of assay results presented in this news release; the deposit remaining open along strike and at depth; potential depth extensions of the mineralized zones down-plunge and at depth; the actual mineralization of local visible gold; the current drill program; the type of drilling included in the drill program; potential mineralization; the potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, including the continuity or extension of any mineralization; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward- looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

