Menü Artikel
Suche
 

RJK Explorations Ltd. Announces Shareholder Approval of All Matters at Its Annual Meeting

18.12.2019  |  Newsfile

Kirkland Lake, December 18, 2019 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") or the ("Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions brought before them at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on December 18, 2019.

The matters approved at the Meeting include the following:

i) The election of the directors nominated in the information circular filed by the Corporation on November 8, 2019

ii) The appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley as auditor of the Corporation; and

iii) The approval of an ordinary resolution re-approving the Corporation's 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution")

"Insiders" of the Corporation to whom options may be granted under the stock option plan and "Associates" of the Insiders, in each case as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, were not entitled to vote on the Stock Option Plan Resolution.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in a management information circular of the Corporation dated November 8, 2019 and posted on the System of Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release

For further information please contact

Glenn Kasner, President
Telephone: (705) 568-7956
rjkexporations@hotmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50925


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

RJK Explorations Ltd.

RJK Explorations Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AP05
CA74960G4043
www.rjkexplorations.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap