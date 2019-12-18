RJK Explorations Ltd. Announces Shareholder Approval of All Matters at Its Annual Meeting

Kirkland Lake, December 18, 2019 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") or the ("Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions brought before them at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on December 18, 2019.
The matters approved at the Meeting include the following:
i) The election of the directors nominated in the information circular filed by the Corporation on November 8, 2019
ii) The appointment of UHY McGovern Hurley as auditor of the Corporation; and
iii) The approval of an ordinary resolution re-approving the Corporation's 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan Resolution")
"Insiders" of the Corporation to whom options may be granted under the stock option plan and "Associates" of the Insiders, in each case as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, were not entitled to vote on the Stock Option Plan Resolution.
More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in a management information circular of the Corporation dated November 8, 2019 and posted on the System of Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.ca
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release
For further information please contact
Glenn Kasner, President Telephone: (705) 568-7956 rjkexporations@hotmail.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50925
