TerraX Minerals Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2019 - TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:TXR) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC Pink:TRXXF) ("TerraX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on December 17, 2019 (the "Meeting"), the shareholders elected Gerald Panneton, David Suda, Stuart Rogers, Louis Dionne, Elif Lévesque, Laurie Gaborit and Russell Starr as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year. All motions, including the amendments to the Company's stock option plan and appointment of the Company's auditors, were passed by a majority of the shares represented in person or by proxy, showing strong support from voting shareholders.

David Suda, President and CEO, stated "I would like to thank outgoing directors Joe Campbell, Rene Carrier and Paul Reynolds for their contribution to TerraX. Joe Campbell will continue his involvement with the Company as COO to oversee the upcoming drill program in 2020."

About TerraX

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.

