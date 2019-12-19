Kore Mining to File Amended Technical Report at Long Valley Gold Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 - Kore Mining Ltd. ("KORE" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KORE | OTCQB: KOREF) announces that it will file an amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("Technical Report") and mineral resource estimate ("Resource Estimate") for the Company's 100% owned Long Valley Project ("Long Valley" or "Project"). The revised Indicated resource of 1,247,000 ounces and Inferred resource of 486,000 ounces are from 66.8 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 23.6 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne respectively.

The Technical Report, titled "Amended Technical Report & Resource Estimate for the Long Valley Project, Mono County, California, USA" was prepared by Mine Development Associates and authored by Neil Prenn, PE., and Steven I Weiss, C.P.G., each of whom is independent of the Company. The effective date of the Technical Report is November 15, 2019.

The tonnes, grade and total ounces in Measured plus Indicated, and Inferred mineral resources remains unchanged from the previous estimate. The only change was in category, where all previous Measured resources were changed to Indicated resources.

The Long Valley gold project is an epithermal gold project located in Mono County California.

KORE is currently undertaking geophysics and has been soil sampling and mapping through to the end of 2019. The work is expected to generate drill targets in 2020 to test the "boiling zone" sulphides underlying the oxides.

KORE will file the full amended NI 43-101 Long Valley Technical Report on SEDAR and the Company website www.koremining.com within 45 days of this news release.

Amended Long Valley Mineral Resource Details

The Mineral Resource estimate presented herein amends and replaces the April 25, 2018 estimate by Mine Development Associates.

Long Valley Mineral Resource Estimate – Imperial Units

Classification Cut-Off (oz / ton) Quantity ('000 tons) Grade Gold (oz / ton) Contained

Gold ('000 oz) Indicated Oxide 0.005 35,945 0.018 636 Transition 0.006 4,263 0.014 59 Sulphide 0.006 33,428 0.017 552 Total Indicated

73,635 0.017 1,247 Inferred Oxide 0.005 9,192 0.020 185 Transition 0.006 1,314 0.016 21 Sulphide 0.006 15,464 0.018 280 Total Inferred

25,970 0.019 486

Gold resources that are contained in a US$1,500 per ounce optimized pit. Other pit optimization parameters summarised below in Note 1.

Long Valley Mineral Resource Estimate – Metric Units

Classification Cut-Off (g / tonne) Quantity ('000 tonnes) Grade Gold (g / tonne) Contained

Gold ('000 oz) Indicated Oxide 0.17 32,609 0.61 636 Transition 0.21 3,867 0.47 59 Sulphide 0.21 30,325 0.57 552 Total Indicated

66,801 0.58 1,247 Inferred Oxide 0.17 8,339 0.69 185 Transition 0.21 1,192 0.55 21 Sulphide 0.21 14,029 0.62 280 Total Inferred

23,560 0.65 486

Gold resources that are contained in a US$1,500 per ounce optimized pit. Other pit optimization parameters below in Note 1:

Note 1: Pit optimization parameters include:

Pit Slope degrees 45 degrees

Mining US$1.70 / ton mined

Crushing US$1.40 / ton processed

Heap Leach US$1.80 / ton processed

Sulfide Mill US$8.60 / ton processed

G&A US$0.63 / ton processed

Refining Cost US$5 / oz Au produced

Recovery (Oxide - Less than 150' below surface) 80% heap recovery

Recovery (Transition - 150-200' below surface) 90% mill recovery

Recovery (Sulfide - Below sulfide surface) 90% mill recovery

Qualified Persons

The authors of the Technical Report, Neil Prenn, P.E. and Steven I. Weiss, C.P.G., of Mine Development Associates are each a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and independent of the Company and have prepared or supervised the preparation of the technical information upon which this news release is based.

About KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of gold exploration assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 66% of the basic shares outstanding.

