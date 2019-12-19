Confirmation of Cancellation date

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 - Further to the announcement on 4 December 2019, Avesoro Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Avesoro") confirms that the last day of dealings in the Company's common stock on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be 7 January 2020 and cancellation of admission of the common stock to trading on AIM will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 8 January 2020 subject to a dealing notice, as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies, being issued.
About Avesoro Resources Inc.
Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").
For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com
Certain information communicated in this announcement was, prior to its publication, inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.
