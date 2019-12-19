Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle, BC: New Copper-Silver Horizon Identified within the Goldstorm System -- Up To a 24% Increase in Gold-Equivalents from Previously Reported Gold-Only Results

Vancouver, December 19, 2019 - - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TUC) has received a report from JV partner Tudor Gold concerning a recently completed interpretation of the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek property, located in the Golden Triangle region of BC, immediately north of and along regional strike from Seabridge Gold's KSM property and Pretium Resources' Brucejack-Snowfield property.

Tudor Gold announces that a thick band of mineralization has been identified within the Goldstorm zone---the 'CS 600 Horizon'--containing appreciable copper and silver values in addition to gold within drill holes GS19-42, 47, 48, 49, 52 and CB18-39. All of these holes are located in the northeastern portion of the Goldstream Zone; all now have enhanced gold equivalent values because of the addition of the copper and silver content.

- Increases due to copper-silver content were also noted in the previously identified "300 Horizon", occurring close to surface. The largest such increase came in GS19-42 wherein the gold-only grade previously reported for the 370.5 m interval was 1.097 gpt Au. After adding the copper-silver mineralization, the gold metal equivalent content has increased to 1.275 gpt Au Eq over the same 370.5 metre interval. This was due mainly to the elevated silver grades. - Copper grades were very consistent within the 'CS 600 Horizon'. Grades ranged from approximately 0.16% Cu to 0.34% Cu over intervals of 69m to 151.5m in holes GS19-42, 47, 48, 49 and 52. These intercepts led to the largest gold equivalent increases within the Goldstorm System. - Silver grades averaged as high as 10 gpt within both the '300 Horizon' and the 'CS 600 Horizon' and the metal appears to occur throughout the entire Goldstorm System.

Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin P.Geo. comments: "The newly discovered copper-rich 'CS 600 Horizon' is a very important feature of the Goldstorm System. The presence of copper and silver mineralization gives this discovery a true polymetallic nature yet it remains a gold-dominant project. Copper grades appear to be increasing with depth within the 'CS 600 Horizon'. In the following weeks our technical team will continue to examine the rest of the drill holes to re-compute the gold-equivalent grades to include copper and silver throughout the entire system."

Table l provides gold equivalent composites from five drill holes completed on three sections that cut the '300 Horizon' and the 'CS 600 Horizon' within the Goldstorm System. Although the sixth hole in this table (CB18-39) did not intersect the 'CS 600 Horizon', the Au Eq composite increased the grade of the intercept by over 11% within the '300 Horizon'. Sections attached demonstrate that the copper pulse is un-like the main gold mineralization within the '300 Horizon' as the 'CS 600 Horizon' appears to be dipping sub-parallel to the main Treaty Thrust Fault (TTF1) shown in section 111+00 NE. The Company's Press Release dated October 28th provides the drill collar data including drill hole location, elevation, inclination, azimuth and drill hole length.

Table l: Gold Equivalent Composites GS19-42, 47, 48, 49,52 and CB18-39



Click Image To View Full Size

* All assay grades are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths of the mineralization have not been determined. HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

**Prices used to calculate the AuEq metal content are: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

The goal is to design a diamond drill hole program that will fast-track the exploration program for 2020 with the objective to begin the Mineral Resource Estimate work at the end of the 2020 field season. Tudor hopes to accomplish as much drilling as needed to bring a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate forward as quickly as possible.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "These new gold equivalents are extremely encouraging as our technical team continues to take positive steps advancing Tudor Gold's flagship Treaty Creek Au-Ag-Cu project. During the following months our geologist and engineers will continue to work with the geological model and begin to prepare the diamond drill hole proposal for 2020 ."

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release is Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. The Qualified Person for Teuton Resources, Dino Cremonese, P. Eng. (who as President is not independent of the Company), has not reviewed the data but has no reason to believe it is unreliable.

Teuton's Interest in Treaty Creek

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton presently holds 2.975 million shares of Tudor Gold, the Operator of the Treaty Creek Project.

URLs For Figures:

http://teuton.com/11100NE

http://teuton.com/11250NE

http://teuton.com/11400NE

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwestern British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Seven of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $2 million in option cash payments has been generated from these optioned properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest (this does not include the value of shares received from the optioning companies).

Shareholders and other interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:

Barry Holmes

Director Corporate Development and Communications

Tel. 778-430-5680

Email: barry@teuton.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.