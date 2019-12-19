Nippon Provides Progress Report at its Fully Permitted Rocmec 1 Gold Mine

Brossard, December 19th, 2019 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP), is pleased to provide a progress report as it moves forward with the development of the Rocmec 1 gold property.

Highlights include:

Access to level 45 enabled the delineation and planning of several blocks of mineralised rocks located within levels 45 and 30;

Over 300 linear meters of the McDowell structure are now accessible;

A first block of 30 linear meters is currently under development providing the first 1000 tonnes available for custom milling;

Dewatering continues and will provide access to additional drifts on level 90 within the coming weeks;

Discussions with companies that offer custom milling services located in the surrounding region are ongoing;

Additional employees will be hired to increase the pace of development of the sub-level on level 30.

'Phase 1 of our development strategy at Rocmec1 is well underway and I am pleased with the progress to date' stated Donald Brisebois, President & CEO of Nippon.

Rocmec 1 project

The Rocmec 1 project is located in the Dasserat Township, Province of Quebec on the shores of the Labyrinthe Lake. It is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of Rouyn-Noranda and is easily accessible from Route 117 and the frontier gravel road separating Quebec and Ontario and a secondary gravel road to the site. The property was acquired in October 2005, dewatering and rehabilitation of the mine commenced in January 2006. To date, Nippon Dragon has invested approximately $33,000,000 in rehabilitating the property, surface and underground infrastructure, diamond drilling, equipment and drifting. The property includes a 100m deep two compartment shaft, an 844 metre decline allowing access to five levels (50, 70, 90,110 and 130 metres). On these levels a total of 1700 metres (drifts and cross-cut drifts) were driven. The Rocmec 1 ore body is well defined by diamond drill holes. The 2010 NI 43-101 report by SGS using a cut-off grade of 3 g/t Au reports a Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 570,300 tonnes grading 6.52 g/t (119 500 oz) and 1,512,400 tonnes Inferred at 7.4 g/t Au (359 600 oz).

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

Le present communique est disponible en francais site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Donald Brisebois, President & CEO (450) 510-4442 dbrisebois@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Quebec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.