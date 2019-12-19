American Creek Announces the Discovery of a Copper-Silver Horizon Significantly Enriching the Grades at Treaty Creek Located in the Golden Triangle

Cardston, December 19, 2019 - American Creek Resources (TSXV: AMK) (OTC Pink: ACKRF) (the "Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce its partner Tudor Gold has concluded the interpretation of a copper-silver mineralized zone, the 'CS 600 Horizon', within the Goldstorm Zone. Composite grades for drill holes GS19-42, 47, 48, 49, 52 and CB18-39 were re-calculated utilizing the copper and silver grades obtained from the 2019 drill-hole program. These holes are located in the northeastern-most area of the project. The copper and silver mineralization contributed greatly to increasing the gold equivalent content of all drill holes that cut the new copper-rich 'CS 600 Horizon'.

The largest increase in gold equivalent content to the '300 Horizon' was from GS19-42. The gold-only grade previously reported for the 370.5 m interval was 1.097 gpt Au. After adding the copper-silver mineralization, the gold metal equivalent content has increased to 1.275 gpt Au Eq over the same 370.5 metre interval. This was due mainly to the elevated silver grades.

Copper grades were very consistent within the 'CS 600 Horizon'. Grades ranged from approximately 0.16% Cu to 0.34% Cu over intervals of 69m to 151.5m in holes GS19-42, 47, 48, 49 and 52. These intercepts led to the largest gold equivalent increases within the Goldstorm System.

Silver grades averaged as high as 10 gpt within both the '300 Horizon' and the 'CS 600 Horizon' and the metal appears to occur throughout the entire Goldstorm System.

Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin P.Geo. comments: "The newly discovered copper-rich 'CS 600 Horizon' is a very important feature of the Goldstorm System. The presence of copper and silver mineralization gives this discovery a true polymetallic nature yet it remains a gold-dominant project. Copper grades appear to be increasing with depth within the 'CS 600 Horizon'. In the following weeks our technical team will continue to examine the rest of the drill holes to re-compute the gold-equivalent grades to include copper and silver throughout the entire system."

Table l provides gold equivalent composites from five drill holes completed on three sections that cut the '300 Horizon' and the 'CS 600 Horizon' within the Goldstorm System. Although the sixth hole in this table (CB18-39) did not intersect the 'CS 600 Horizon', the Au Eq composite increased the grade of the intercept by over 11% within the '300 Horizon'. Sections attached demonstrate that the copper pulse is un-like the main gold mineralization within the '300 Horizon' as the 'CS 600 Horizon' appears to be dipping sub-parallel to the main Treaty Thrust Fault (TTF1) shown in section 111+00 NE. The Company's Press Release dated October 24th provides the drill collar data including drill hole location, elevation, inclination, azimuth and drill hole length.







Table l: Gold Equivalent Composites GS19-42, 47, 48, 49,52 and CB18-39

To view an enhanced version of Table I, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/50940_table1.jpg

* All assay grades are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths of the mineralization have not been determined. HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

**Prices used to calculate the AuEq metal content are: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

The goal is to design a diamond drill hole program that will fast-track the exploration program for 2020 with the objective to begin the Mineral Resource Estimate work at the end of the 2020 field season. Tudor hopes to accomplish as much drilling needed to bring a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate forward as quickly as possible.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "These new gold equivalents are extremely encouraging as our technical team continues to take positive steps advancing Tudor Gold's flagship Treaty Creek Au-Ag-Cu project. During the following months our geologist and engineers will continue to work with the geological model and begin to prepare the diamond drill hole proposal for 2020 ."

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek, stated: "The Goldstorm deposit on Treaty Creek continues to amaze us. Its scale has grown exponentially over the last two years to close to a billion tonnes and these recent calculations are giving us a more accurate indication of the grades within the system. The focus has been on the 300 zone as it's a gold enriched area just below the surface giving it great potential to be open pitted, and now we're starting to see the tremendous potential at depth in the CS 600 zone. The Goldstorm is open at depth and to the north and east which is where these pulses of copper and silver are becoming more concentrated. With power and the highway only 20km down the valley, and the deposit increasing in size exponentially, the Goldstorm truly has the potential to be a world class deposit."

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

The Treaty Creek Project lies in the same hydrothermal system as Pretium's Brucejack mine and Seabridge's KSM deposits with far better logistics.





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/50940_90c505c404ac3984_002full.jpg

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.



Figure 1: Goldstorm Zone Section 111+00 NE



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/50940_90c505c404ac3984_003full.jpg









Figure 2: Goldstorm Zone Section 112+50 NE

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/50940_90c505c404ac3984_004full.jpg













Figure 3: Goldstorm Zone Section 114+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/50940_90c505c404ac3984_005full.jpg

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

More information about the Treaty Creek Project can be found here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/treaty-creek/home

An exploration program is ongoing on American Creek's 100% owned Dunwell Mine property located near Stewart B.C.. More information can be found here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/dunwell-mine

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Corporation's profile on www.sedar.com. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50940