Federal Court Confirms Status of Kilgore Plan of Operations

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 - Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OOO) (OTC: OGLDF) is pleased to report that Idaho federal district court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued a decision in Idaho Conservation League et al v. U.S. Forest Service (or “Forest Service”) that confirms Otis’ right to operate under the five year Plan of Operation issued to Otis in 2018 at its Kilgore Project, Clark County, Idaho. Judge Winmill found the Forest Service adequately evaluated the potential environmental impacts of exploration pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, National Forest Management Act and Organic Act. Otis recently completed a drill program at Kilgore under this approved Plan of Operation (see Otis News Release dated December 13, 2019), and has an extensive drill program planned for 2020.



Judge Winmill, in his decision, did find that further explanation and analysis is required with respect to ground and surface water in what is known as Dog Bone Ridge, a historically lightly-explored exploration target that Otis feels has strong exploration potential. The court has therefore directed the Forest Service to update its analysis to include more information about potential ground and surface water impacts in this area. In the interim, Otis has a continued legal right to explore at Kilgore under its five-year Plan of Operation and applicable Mining Law.

Otis President & CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “We are pleased that Judge Winmill has deferred to the Forest Service, relying on both established mining law and the Forest Service’s expertise in respect of the analysis of the environmental impacts of the approved Kilgore Plan of Operation. We will work with the Forest Service to remedy the data deficiencies identified at Dog Bone Ridge, and note that much, if not all, of the information the Court has requested has previously been collected as part of the comprehensive permitting process. This decision is hugely positive for Otis and our ongoing exploration efforts at Kilgore. I would like to thank the Forest Service, in particular its team responsible for Kilgore, and the local community of Clark County, for their continued support. Finally, I want to assure the local community, and Idahoans in general, that we will continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders, and will maintain our focus on reducing the environmental impact of all exploration activities.”

Alan Roberts, Otis Vice President of Exploration, stated: “This decision reaffirms our right to continue exploration efforts at Kilgore, which have been severely hampered since the filing of the complaint and the uncertainty it created. We are now in a position to significantly expand exploration at Kilgore unencumbered by the complaint, and will be conducting a significant drill program in 2020 with the goal being to expand the existing Kilgore deposit and identify new ones.”

