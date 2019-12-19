Cariboo Rose Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, December 19, 2019 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose" or the "Company") (TSXV:CRB) has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 750,000 common shares of the Company. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.05 cents a share until December 19, 2024. The options will vest immediately.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose Resources is a well-funded prospect generating mineral exploration company with six precious and base metal exploration projects in BC and the Yukon. Cariboo Rose recently completed the sale of its Canadian Creek Property to Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western Copper") for 3.0 million shares of Western Copper with a deemed value of $2,784,000. Cariboo Rose trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRB". For more information please visit Cariboo Rose's website at www.cariboorose.com.

